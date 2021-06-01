Alamo : 6-01-2021 Alamo Group Inc. Announces Expansion and Election of New Board Member

For: Alamo Group Inc. Contact: Dan E. Malone Executive Vice President & CFO 830-372-9581 Financial Relations Board Joe Calabrese 212-827-3772

ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES BOARD EXPANSION

AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD MEMBER

SEGUIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that it has expanded the membership of its Board of Directors from seven to eight members and has appointed Jeffery A. Leonard as a new member of the Board, effective June 1, 2021. As previously announced, Mr. Leonard succeeded Ronald A. Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective May 31, 2021.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for

infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor

mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal

equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry

equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has

approximately 4,075 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as

of March 31, 2021. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.