Alamo : July 2021 Dividends Declared

For: Alamo Group Inc.

Contact: Dan Malone

EVP & CFO 830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board Joe Calabrese 212-827-3772

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas. July 1, 2021 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality

equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products

include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street

sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment,

agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The

Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,075 employees and operates 27 plants in

North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2021. The corporate offices of

Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.