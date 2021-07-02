Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alamo Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   US0113111076

ALAMO GROUP INC.

(ALG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alamo : July 2021 Dividends Declared

07/02/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For:

Alamo Group Inc.

Contact: Dan Malone

EVP & CFO 830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board Joe Calabrese 212-827-3772

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas. July 1, 2021 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality

equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products

include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street

sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment,

agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The

Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,075 employees and operates 27 plants in

North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2021. The corporate offices of

Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

PAGE 2

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, inflation, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALAMO GROUP INC.
02:44pALAMO  : July 2021 Dividends Declared
PU
07/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Alamo Group
MT
07/01ALAMO  : Keeps Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share, Payable July 28 to Shareho..
MT
07/01ALAMO GROUP INC.  : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
06/29INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Alamo Group
MT
06/25INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Alamo Group
MT
06/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Alamo Group
MT
06/09PRESS RELEASE : Softing AG: Car rental companies in Switzerland choose Globalmat..
DJ
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : Alamo Group Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/04INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Alamo Group
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 278 M - -
Net income 2021 82,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 1 845 M 1 845 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 990
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ALAMO GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamo Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMO GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 154,71 $
Average target price 176,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffery A. Leonard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Edward Malone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roderick R. Baty Chairman
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Eric P. Etchart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMO GROUP INC.12.15%1 820
PACCAR INC2.91%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.09%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)159.14%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.76%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.-0.34%24 110