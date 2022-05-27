Log in
    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.620 CAD   -0.31%
04:32pALAMOS GOLD : Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
01:30pAlamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Alamos Gold Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Alamos Gold : Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

05/27/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special
Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario (May 27, 2022) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 295,085,862
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:392,142,349
Total Percentage of Shares Voted:75.25%

1.Election of Directors
Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 7, 2022 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote %
Elaine Ellingham 203,846,524 77.01 60,859,734 22.99
David Fleck 240,867,743 90.99 23,838,515 9.01
David Gower 232,697,622 87.91 32,008,636 12.09
Claire M. Kennedy 239,694,365 90.55 25,011,892 9.45
John A. McCluskey 264,130,275 99.78 575,932 0.22
Monique Mercier 262,467,453 99.15 2,238,805 0.85
Paul J. Murphy 259,083,947 97.88 5,622,311 2.12
J. Robert S. Prichard 262,585,820 99.2 2,120,438 0.8
Kenneth Stowe 263,869,703 99.68 836,554 0.32

2.Appointment and Compensation of Auditors
KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
Vote For % Withheld Vote %
KPMG LLP 292,968,205 99.28 2,115,143 0.72


TRADING SYMBOL: TSX:AGI NYSE:AGI

3.Long-Term Incentive Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved.
Vote For % Vote Against %
Long-Term Incentive Plan 256,731,876 96.99 7,974,381 3.01

4.Employee Share Purchase Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan was approved.
Vote For % Vote Against %
ESPP 263,114,944 99.4 1,591,313 0.6

5.Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Fifth Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved.
Vote For % Vote Against %
Shareholder Rights Plan 261,929,655 98.95 2,776,601 1.05

6.Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.
Vote For % Vote Against %
Executive Compensation 259,300,018 97.96 5,406,240 2.04

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439


2 | ALAMOS GOLD INC

TRADING SYMBOL: TSX:AGI NYSE:AGI


Cautionary Note

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

3 | ALAMOS GOLD INC

Disclaimer

Alamos Gold Inc. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 20:31:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
