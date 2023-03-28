Alamos Gold : Annual Information Form 2022

Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 3910

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PRELIMINARY NOTES ........................................................................................................................................................4

GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS ................................................................................................................................. 8

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .................................................................................................................................................. 12

Name and Incorporation .......................................................................................................................................................... 12

Intercorporate Relationships .................................................................................................................................................... 12

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS .............................................................................................................. 12

Three-Year History .................................................................................................................................................................. 13

Risk Factors ............................................................................................................................................................................. 15

MINERAL PROPERTIES ....................................................................................................................................................... 30

YOUNG-DAVIDSON MINE .................................................................................................................................................. 31

Summary ................................................................................................................................................................................. 31

Property Description, Location, and Access ........................................................................................................................... 31

History ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 32

Geological Setting, Mineralization, and Deposit Types .......................................................................................................... 32

Exploration .............................................................................................................................................................................. 33

Drilling .................................................................................................................................................................................... 33

Sampling, Analysis, and Data Verification .............................................................................................................................. 34

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................................................................................ 35

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Reserve Estimation .................................................................................................................. 35

Mining Operations ................................................................................................................................................................... 35

Processing and Recovery Operations ...................................................................................................................................... 36

Infrastructure, Permitting and Compliance Activities ............................................................................................................. 36

Capital and Operating Costs .................................................................................................................................................... 37

2023 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 37

ISLAND GOLD MINE ........................................................................................................................................................... 38

Summary ................................................................................................................................................................................. 38

Property Description, Location, and Access ............................................................................................................................ 38

History ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 39

Geological Setting, Mineralization, and Deposit Types .......................................................................................................... 40

Exploration .............................................................................................................................................................................. 40

Drilling .................................................................................................................................................................................... 41

Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification ............................................................................................................................... 42

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................................................................................ 43

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Reserve Estimation .................................................................................................................. 43

Mining Operations ................................................................................................................................................................... 43

Processing and Recovery Operations ...................................................................................................................................... 43

Infrastructure, Permitting, and Compliance Activities ............................................................................................................ 44

Capital and Operating Costs .................................................................................................................................................... 44

2023 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 44

MULATOS MINE ................................................................................................................................................................... 46

Summary ................................................................................................................................................................................. 46

Project Description, Location, and Access .............................................................................................................................. 46

History ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 46

Geological Setting, Mineralization, and Deposit Types .......................................................................................................... 47

Exploration .............................................................................................................................................................................. 48

Drilling .................................................................................................................................................................................... 48

2023 Exploration Outlook ....................................................................................................................................................... 50

Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification ............................................................................................................................... 50

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing ........................................................................................................................ 51

Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates .................................................................................................................. 51

Mining Operations ................................................................................................................................................................... 51

Processing and Recovery Operations ...................................................................................................................................... 51

Infrastructure, Permitting and Compliance Activities ............................................................................................................. 52

Capital and Operating Costs .................................................................................................................................................... 53

2023 Outlook ........................................................................................................................................................................... 53

OTHER MINERAL PROPERTIES ......................................................................................................................................... 54

Lynn Lake (Manitoba, Canada) ............................................................................................................................................... 54

Kirazlı, Aği Daği, and Çamyurt (Türkiye) ............................................................................................................................... 54

DECEMBER 31, 2022 RESERVES AND RESOURCES ...................................................................................................... 55

Qualified Person(s) Disclosure ................................................................................................................................................ 58

Uses of Gold ............................................................................................................................................................................ 59

Sales and Refining ................................................................................................................................................................... 59

Employees ............................................................................................................................................................................... 59

DIVIDENDS ........................................................................................................................................................................... 60

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ........................................................................................................................ 60

MARKET FOR SECURITIES ................................................................................................................................................ 61

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS .............................................................................................................................................. 62

AUDIT COMMITTEE ............................................................................................................................................................ 65

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ....................................................... 66

TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR .............................................................................................................................. 66

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ........................................................................................................................................................ 66

MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................................................................................................................... 67

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS .................................................................................................................................................... 67

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................................ 67

SCHEDULE "A" ..................................................................................................................................................................... 68

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

("AIF")

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(the "Company")

PRELIMINARY NOTES

Effective Date of Information

The information in this AIF is current as of March 27, 2023, unless otherwise stated herein.

Currency and Exchange Rates

All dollar amounts in this AIF are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated ("CAD" denotes Canadian dollars). The following table sets forth the value of the Canadian dollar expressed in United States dollars on December 31 of each year and the average, high, and low exchange rates during the year indicated based on the daily exchange rate as reported by the Bank of Canada.

Canadian Dollars into 2022 2021 2020 United States Dollars Closing $0.7383 $0.7888 $0.7854 Average $0.7692 $0.7980 $0.7461 High $0.8031 $0.8306 $0.7863 Low $0.7217 $0.7727 $0.6898

The exchange rate on March 27, 2023, as reported by the Bank of Canada for the conversion of United States dollars into Canadian dollars was USD$0.73 equals CAD$1.00.

Imperial Equivalents

For ease of reference, the following factors for converting metric measurements to imperial equivalents are provided:

To Convert from Metric To Imperial Multiply by Hectares Acres 2.471 Metres (m) Feet (ft.) 3.281 Kilometres (km) Miles 0.621 Tonnes Tons (2000 pounds) 1.102 Grams/tonne Ounces/ton (troy/ton) 0.029

Forward-Looking Statements

This AIF contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this AIF which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", assume", "intend", "objective", "estimate", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "on track", "outlook", "continue", "ongoing", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Forward-looking statements in this AIF include, but may not be limited to, statements and expectations regarding: 2023 outlooks for Young-Davidson, Island Gold, and the Mulatos District (including La Yaqui Grande) pertaining to gold grades, production rates, total cash costs, mine-site AISC, capital spending, cash flow, operational performance, and Mineral Reserve and mine life; increases to production, value of operation and decreases to costs resulting from the intended completion of the Phase 3+ expansion at Island Gold; intended infrastructure investments in, method of funding for, and timing of the completion of, the Phase 3+ expansion; development of the Lynn Lake Gold Project; exploration and mining the deposit at Puerto Del Aire; reductions in GHG emissions; as well as other general statements and information as to strategy, plans or future financial oroperating performance, such as the Company's expansion plans, project timelines, production plans and expected sustainable productivity increases, expected increases in mining activities and corresponding cost efficiencies, expected exploration programs, targets and budgets, expected sustaining costs, expected improvements in cash flows and margins, expectations of changes in capital expenditures, forecasted cash shortfalls and the Company's ability to fund them, cost estimates, projected exploration results, reserve and resource estimates, expected recoveries, sufficiency of working capital for future commitments, gold prices, returns to stakeholders and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future plans and performance.

A Mineral Resource that is classified as "Inferred" or "Indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to: changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates which may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, weather issues, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); operations may be exposed to new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including any ongoing effects and potential further effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other new illness, epidemic or pandemic on the broader market and the trading price of the Company's shares; provincial and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations) in Canada, Mexico, the United States and Türkiye; the duration of any ongoing or new regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic or any other new illness, epidemic or pandemic; government and the Company's attempts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 which may affect many aspects of the Company's operations including the ability to transport personnel to and from site, contractor and supply availability and the ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian Dollar, Mexican Peso, U.S. Dollar and Turkish Lira); the impact of inflation; changes in the Company's credit rating; any decision to declare a quarterly dividend; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays with the Phase 3+ expansion project at the Island Gold mine; delays in permitting, construction decisions and any development of the Lynn Lake Gold Project; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; changes with respect to the intended method of accessing and mining the deposit at Puerto Del Aire and changes related to the intended method of processing any ore from the deposit of Puerto Del Aire; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses and permits, including the necessary licenses, permits, authorizations and/or approvals from the appropriate regulatory authorities for the Company's development stage and operating assets; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations in Canada, Mexico, Türkiye, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

Additional risk factors and details with respect to such risk factors are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in this AIF. In addition, important factors and assumptions underlying the Company's three-year production and operating guidance

may be found in the Company's January 12, 2023, Company's January 12, 2023, news release (available on SEDAR at ) titled "Alamos Gold

) titled "Alamos GoldReports Fourth Quarter 2022 Production and Provides Three-Year Production and Operating Guidance". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be