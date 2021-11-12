Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization 300 Metres Down-Plunge from Mineral Resources in Island Gold East - Form 6-K

Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization 300 Metres Down-Plunge from Mineral Resources in Island Gold East





Toronto, Ontario (November 11, 2021) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization in the middle and lower portions of Island East. All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated.

•Island East Lower: high-grade gold mineralization significantly extended up to 300 metres ("m") down-plunge from existing Inferred Mineral Resources in Island East (MH27-02). This confirms high-grade mineralization extends east of the most easterly diabase dyke in a previously untested area. This is the deepest hole drilled to date at Island Gold confirming high-grade gold mineralization extends well beyond Mineral Resources to a depth of more than 1,700 m. Wide, high-grade gold mineralization was also extended 50 m beyond the nearest Inferred Mineral Resource block and down-plunge from previously reported drill hole MH25-08 (71.21 g/t Au (39.24 g/t cut) over 21.33 m), the best hole drilled to date at Island Gold. New highlights include:

•15.86 g/t Au (10.74 g/t cut) over 16.04 m (MH25-10);

•15.76 g/t Au (15.76 g/t cut) over 10.82 m (MH25-11); and

•11.90 g/t Au (11.90 g/t cut) over 4.60 m (MH27-02).





•Island East Middle: underground exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization within the gap between Mineral Reserves and Resources in the upper and middle portions of Island East. New highlights include:

•12.03 g/t Au (12.03 g/t cut) over 8.26 m (840-602-23);

•9.65 g/t Au (9.65 g/t cut) over 7.16 m (840-608-09);

•14.24 g/t Au (13.88 g/t cut) over 3.77 m (840-602-29); and

•11.39 g/t Au (11.39 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-618-01A).





Note: Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to 185 g/t Au for the Island East Area.

"Ongoing exploration success at Island Gold continues to demonstrate the significant potential for further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources. This included intersecting high-grade mineralization 300 metres beyond existing Mineral Resources in the deepest hole drilled to date at Island Gold. These results are in proximity to the planned shaft and highlight the tremendous upside potential beyond what was outlined in the Phase III Expansion study," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.









New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and in Figures 1 to 3 at the end of this news release.

Island East

Surface Directional Drilling

Surface directional drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization beyond Mineral Resource blocks in the lower portions of Island East (Figures 1 and 2).New highlights from the drilling program include (E1E-Zone) (Table 1):

•15.86 g/t Au (10.74 g/t cut) over 16.04 m (MH25-10);

•15.76 g/t Au (15.76 g/t cut) over 10.82 m (MH25-11);

•11.90 g/t Au (11.90 g/t cut) over 4.60 m (MH27-02); and

•9.07 g/t Au (9.07 g/t cut) over 2.12 m (MH27-01).





Drill holes MH25-10 (15.86 g/t Au (10.74 g/t cut) over 16.04 m) and MH25-11 (15.76 g/t Au (15.76 g/t cut) over 10.82 m) intersected wide, high-grade mineralization 50 m and 45 m beyond the nearest Inferred Mineral Resource block in Island East. These drill holes continue to extend gold mineralization down-plunge from drillhole MH25-08 (71.21 g/t Au (39.24 g/t cut) over 21.33 m), the best hole ever drilled at Island Gold, and drillhole MH25-04 (28.97 g/t Au (27.96 g/t cut) over 21.76 m) (both previously released; see press release dated June 15, 2021).

In addition,drill holes MH27-02 (11.90 g/t Au (11.90 g/t cut) over 4.60 m) and MH27-01 (9.07 g/t Au (9.07 g/t cut) over 2.12 m) intersected high-grade mineralization 300 m and 235 m from the nearest Inferred Mineral Resource block in Island East. Drillhole MH27-02 is the deepest hole drilled to date at Island Gold, intersecting high-grade mineralization at a depth of 1,717 m, well below existing Mineral Resources which extend to a depth of approximately 1,500 m. This also extended high-grade mineralization to within 200 m of the former Trillium Mining mineral tenure, reinforcing the strategic merit of acquiring Trillium and this property in December 2020.

Drill holes MH27-02 and MH27-01 targeted the main Island Gold zone to the east of a north-south trending diabase dyke which was emplaced along a pre-existing fault. The current geological interpretation, based on the initial holes, is that the zone appears to be displaced across the fault approximately 140 m to the north and closer to the planned shaft bottom. Additional drilling will be completed to confirm these intersections are within the same structure with the results to date highlighting the significant potential for further Mineral Reserve and Resource growth well below and down-plunge from existing Mineral Resources, and in closer proximity to planned infrastructure.





Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 840-level exploration drift continues to extend high-grade mineralization and close the gap between Mineral Reserves and Resources in the upper and middle portions of Island East (between depths of 800 m and 1,000 m) (Figure 3). New highlights include(E1E-Zone) (Table 2):

•12.03 g/t Au (12.03 g/t cut) over 8.26 m (840-602-23);

•9.65 g/t Au (9.65 g/t cut) over 7.16 m (840-608-09);

•14.24 g/t Au (13.88 g/t cut) over 3.77 m (840-602-29); and

•11.39 g/t Au (11.39 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-618-01A).





Other Zones

The Island Gold Deposit consists of a number of subparallel mineralized zones, with the majority of Mineral Reserves and Resources defined in the C Zone and E1E-Zone which constitute the main production horizons at the Island Gold Mine. Highlights of new intersections from underground and surface exploration drilling of parallel zones and zones in which the lateral continuity is not yet established ("Unknown Zone") include (reported composite intervals are core lengths) (Tables 1 and 2):

•39.64 g/t Au (20.27 g/t cut) over 3.00 m (840-602-21); and

•10.28 g/t Au (10.28 g/t cut) over 7.05 m (840-530-02);





Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed by Raynald Vincent, P.Eng., M.G.P., Exploration Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal QA/QC program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at the core logging facility within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and delivered to AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples greater than 6.5 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT is a certified laboratory and has internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR August 31, 2020.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".





Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "continue", "focus", "estimate", or "potential" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine, the estimation of Mineral Resources, exploration results, potential mineralization, changes in Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Island Gold's Phase III expansion and other information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "Inferred" or "Indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include:the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to widespread pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader market; provincial and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for our operations) in Canada, Mexico, the United States and Turkey; the duration of regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations, failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance; changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and Turkish Lira); the impact of inflation;

employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays with the Phase III Expansion Project at the Island Gold mine; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Turkey and other jurisdictions in which the Company may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors" available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

All resource and reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "Mineral Reserve", "Proven Mineral Reserve" and "Probable Mineral Reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations.





Table 1: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Surface and Underground Directional Exploration Drilling





Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island East @ 185 g/t Au.





Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) MH25-10 E1E Island East 1622.60 1641.20 18.60 16.04 15.86 10.74 1497 MH25-11 E1E Island East 1642.07 1654.00 11.93 10.82 15.76 15.76 1532 MH27-01 E1E Island East 1764.90 1767.60 2.70 2.12 9.07 9.07 1641 MH27-02 E1E Island East 1824.45 1829.90 5.45 4.60 11.90 11.90 1717 840-530-02 Unknown Main Island 155.75 162.80 7.05 -- 10.28 10.28 990





Table 2: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling





Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island East @ 185 g/t Au.





Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) 340-580-15 E1E Island East 185.70 190.30 4.60 2.34 5.20 5.20 432 840-584-04 E1E Island East 151.40 156.10 4.70 3.37 5.77 5.77 883 840-584-05 E1E Island East 208.20 214.50 6.30 3.82 4.62 4.62 961 840-590-03 E1E Island East 227.90 232.60 4.70 2.31 7.52 7.52 989 840-590-07 E1E Island East 174.55 177.70 3.15 2.20 12.01 12.01 929 840-602-21 E1E Island East 169.15 176.00 6.85 4.04 6.04 6.04 942 840-602-23 E1E Island East 146.10 157.80 11.70 8.26 12.03 12.03 911 840-602-24 E1E Island East 208.00 213.10 5.10 2.11 3.44 3.44 983 840-602-28 E1E Island East 184.30 189.00 4.70 3.48 4.67 4.67 959 840-602-29 E1E Island East 153.00 161.80 8.80 3.77 14.24 13.88 920 840-608-09 E1E Island East 148.32 156.34 8.02 7.16 9.65 9.65 903 840-618-01A E1E Island East 150.10 152.60 2.50 2.50 11.39 11.39 801 840-602-21 Unknown Island East 183.00 186.00 3.00 -- 39.64 20.27 949





Table 3: Surface and underground directional drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83)





Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) Comments MH25-09 335 -80 712 692314 5351074 398 Cut from MH25-08 at 1037 m MH25-10 335 -80 866 692314 5351074 398 Cut from MH25-09 at 1077 m MH25-11 335 -80 1127 692314 5351074 398 Cut from MH25-06 at 699 m MH26-04 339 -79 813 692210 5351208 394 Cut from MH26-03 at 933 m MH26-05 339 -79 1142 692210 5351208 394 Cut from MH26-04 at 642 m MH27-01 338 -76 2075 692344 5354146 392 MH27-02 338 -76 949 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-01 at 1051 m MH28-01B 253 -84 1651 692681 5351670 397 Cut from MH28-01A at 350 m 620-623-08 124 -55 558 691707 5352177 -209 620-623-09 124 -45 508 691707 5352177 -209 740-471-43A 110 -66 428 690297 5351608 -369 Cut from 740-471-43 at 408 m 840-530-01 178 -67 587 690848 5351794 -469 840-530-02 148 -63 630 690851 5351796 -466





Note: UTM mine surface elevation 382 m





Table 4: UG Exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).





Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) 340-580-15 169 -43 228 691267 5352110 72 340-580-16 148 40 117 691267 5352109 76 340-580-17 179 37 120 691266 5352109 75 620-623-13 152 -14 210 691707 5352177 -207 840-584-04 161 -17 246 691378 5351957 -457 840-584-05 154 -34 282 691378 5351957 -457 840-584-06 149 -21 238 691378 5351957 -457 840-590-02 152 -6 207 691441 5351957 -455 840-590-03 144 -41 270 691442 5351957 -456 840-590-07 151 -32 249 691441 5351957 -455 840-602-19 166 -18 192 691562 5351985 -453 840-602-21 151 -38 246 691560 5351985 -454 840-602-23 151 -30 213 691561 5351985 -453 840-602-24 166 -44 267 691560 5351985 -454 840-602-28 171 -42 246 691562 5351985 -452 840-602-29 173 -32 213 691560 5351985 -453 840-608-09 164 -27 198 691619 5352009 -452 840-618-01A 159 11 256 691696 5352056 -449 840-618-06 145 -31 282 691697 5352056 -451





Note: UTM mine surface elevation 382 m





Figure 1: Island Gold Mine Longitudinal









Figure 2: Island Gold Mine East Area Detailed Longitudinal - Surface Directional Drilling Results





Figure 3: Island Gold Mine East Area Detailed Longitudinal - Underground Drilling Results

