    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-08-29 pm EDT
9.770 CAD   -1.31%
Alamos Gold Files Technical Report for the Island Gold Mine

08/29/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a technical report for its Island Gold mine, located in Ontario, Canada.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure outlined in Alamos’ news release dated June 28, 2022. The report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Alamos website at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© GlobeNewswire 2022
