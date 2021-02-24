Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alamos Gold Inc.    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend by 25% to Annual Rate of $0.10 Per Share

02/24/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a 25% increase to its quarterly dividend to US$0.025 per common share. This represents the second consecutive quarterly increase for a cumulative increase of 67% over the past two quarters.

The increase is supported by the Company’s strong outlook and free cash flow generation in the second half of 2020 including $58 million in the fourth quarter. The Company expects to continue generating strong free cash flow while reinvesting in high-return internal growth initiatives which will in turn support further returns to shareholders. The Company has paid dividends for 12 consecutive years during which time $196 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). This gives shareholders the option of increasing their investment in Alamos, at a discount to the prevailing market price and without incurring any transaction costs, by electing to receive common shares in place of cash dividends. For shareholders that elect to participate in the DRIP, common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to the prevailing market price.

Enrollment in the DRIP is optional. Further information on the plan, including the forms needed to enroll, are available on the Company’s website at http://www.alamosgold.com/investors/Dividend-Reinvestment-Plan. In order to be eligible to participate in the March 31, 2021 dividend, enrollment must be completed by 4:00 pm EST on the fifth business day prior to the March 17, 2021 dividend record date.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, other than statements of historical fact and historical information, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may", “potential” or variations of such words that certain actions, events or results "could” "might" or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include information regarding planned dividend payments. The declaration and payment of dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALAMOS GOLD INC.
05:07pALAMOS GOLD : Earnings Flash (AGI.TO) ALAMOS GOLD Reports Q4 Adj Basic and Dilut..
MT
05:05pAlamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
GL
05:05pALAMOS GOLD BRIEF : Increases Dividend by 25% to Annual Rate of $0.10 Per Share
MT
05:00pAlamos Gold Increases Dividend by 25% to Annual Rate of $0.10 Per Share
GL
08:04aManitou Gold Provides Exploration Update on its 100% Owned Goudreau Project
AQ
02/23ALAMOS GOLD : Up 3.2% After Hours as Gold Resources Rose in 2020
MT
02/23Alamos Gold Reports Mineral Reserves and Resources for the Year-Ended 2020
GL
02/10ALAMOS GOLD : JP Morgan Initiates Alamos Gold at Neutral with $11 Price Target
MT
02/01ALAMOS GOLD : Corporate Presentation - January 2021
PU
02/01ALAMOS GOLD BRIEF : Up 3% In US Pre-Market As Names John Fitzgerald as its Vice ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 745 M - -
Net income 2020 121 M - -
Net cash 2020 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 2 953 M 2 962 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamos Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,80 $
Last Close Price 7,52 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. McCluskey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jamie R. Porter Chief Financial Officer
Paul J. Murphy Chairman
Christopher J. Bostwick Vice President-Technical Services
Adrian Paulse Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMOS GOLD INC.-12.50%2 953
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.09%45 490
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.59%35 794
POLYUS-8.69%25 282
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.68%17 806
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.86%16 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ