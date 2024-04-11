Attachments
Alamos Gold Inc. published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 17:10:07 UTC.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.93 CAD
|+0.96%
|+6.40%
|+17.51%
|Apr. 09
|Alamos Gold's Argonaut Deal Compelling Amid Bullish Gold Price Outlook, BofA Securities Says
|MT
|Apr. 09
|BofA Securities Upgrades Alamos Gold to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $20
|MT
|Alamos Gold and Argonaut Gold Complete C$50-Million Private Placement
|MT
|Argonaut Gold Inc. announced that it has received CAD 50 million in funding from Alamos Gold Inc.
|CI
|Alamos Gold Closes the C$16-Million Acquisition of Orford Mining
|MT
|Alamos Gold Inc. completed the acquisition of remaining 72.5% stake in Orford Mining Corporation.
|CI
|TD Securities Raises Alamos Gold's Price Target to CA$24 From CA$23, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Alamos Gold Maintained at Outperform at BMO Following Friendly Deal to Acquire Argonaut Gold; Price Target Kept at C$26.00
|MT
|RBC Capital Markets Says Argonaut Deal 'Makes Sense' For Alamos
|MT
|Miners lift Toronto market to new record high
|RE
|TSX Rebounds After Two Days of Losses; Gold Cos Alamos and Argonaut Shine; Canada GDP Data Awaited
|MT
|Toronto Stocks Climb, Argonaut Gold and Alamos Gold Up on Merger Deal
|DJ
|TSX up 66 Points, Led by Miners, Healthcare
|MT
|Orford Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement With Alamos Gold
|MT
|Almos Gold to Acquire Argonaut Gold for Shares Worth US325 Million to Add the Magino Mine in Ontario
|MT
|TSX climbs on mining boost; Alamos Gold shines
|RE
|Alamos Gold to buy smaller peer Argonaut for $325 mln
|RE
|Transcript : Alamos Gold Inc., Argonaut Gold Inc. - M&A Call
|Alamos Gold Brief: Upon completion of Transaction, existing Alamos and Argonaut shareholders will own approximately 95% and 5% of the pro forma company, respectively
|MT
|Alamos Gold Brief: Alamos expects to issue near 20.3 million common shares as part of the deal, representing an equity value of near US$276 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis, and Enterprise value of US$516 million
|MT
|Alamos Gold Brief: Says Exchange Ratio implies estimated total consideration of C$0.40 per Argonaut common share, or US$325 million
|MT
|Alamos Gold Brief: Under Terms of Agreement, each Argonaut common share outstanding will be exchanged for 0.0185 Alamos common shares and 1 share of SpinCo
|MT
|Alamos Gold Brief: Announcing Friendly Acquisition of Argonaut Gold
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.28%
|6.01B
|-6.57%
|45.04B
|+2.92%
|31.4B
|+11.52%
|30.5B
|+9.59%
|23.23B
|+12.53%
|11.23B
|+27.02%
|9.62B
|-.--%
|8.49B
|+1.22%
|8.08B
|+10.22%
|7.84B