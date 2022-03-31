Log in
    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
Alamos Gold : Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings - Form 6-K

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings

Toronto, Ontario (March 30, 2022) - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its annual information form and 2021 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.alamosgold.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free-of-charge upon request.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Alamos Gold Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
