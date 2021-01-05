Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alamos Gold Inc.    AGI   CA0115321089

ALAMOS GOLD INC.

(AGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hedge funds raise mining shorts as COVID vaccines seen tamping gold gains

01/05/2021 | 06:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An employee takes granules of 99.99 percent pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

TORONTO (Reuters) - Hedge funds increased bets against major gold miners, filings reviewed by Reuters showed, as COVID-19 vaccines weakened expectations for the yellow metal after a year of record gains.

Gold prices have dipped from last year's record highs above $2,000 per ounce as vaccines deployed against the coronavirus encouraged investment in assets that perform well during periods of economic growth.

"While we are by no means out of the woods in our view, the light at the end of the tunnel means that gold markets should begin to see an unwind of the trends that became quite exaggerated over the course of 2020," Royal Bank of Canada analysts said last month.

The bank cut its 2021 forecast for gold to $1,810 per ounce from $1,893.

Short trades as a percentage of total traded volume for Barrick Gold rose to 24.8% for the second half of last month, from approximately 14.9% for the first half of December, according to filings reviewed by Reuters.

Newmont Corp saw an increase to 11.4%, from 8.8%, over the same period, while trades in Kinross Gold rose to 20.6%, from 18.2%, according to the data.

Hedge funds typically engage in the practice of short-selling by borrowing a stock from an institutional investor, such as a pension fund, and selling it back at a lower price when shares fall, pocketing the difference.

Tougher lockdown restrictions to combat a new variant of the virus and huge government debt, nonetheless, could propel gold higher.

Short bets against miners Yamana Gold fell to 17.7%, from 25.7%, while the number for Alamos Gold fell to 19.5% from 21.9%.

Spot gold rose to its highest in two months on Monday.

"History has always told us to own gold when central banks run out of control," said Joseph Boskovich Sr., chairman and chief investment officer at Old West Investment Management in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Jeff Lewis and Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 10.97% 12.34 Delayed Quote.10.97%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 8.59% 31.49 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GOLD 0.26% 1947.774 Delayed Quote.0.80%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 9.42% 10.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.09% 104.68 Delayed Quote.0.09%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 7.15% 7.79 Delayed Quote.7.15%
All news about ALAMOS GOLD INC.
06:17aALAMOS GOLD : Hedge funds raise mining shorts as COVID vaccines seen tamping gol..
RE
2020Vox Completes Acquisition of Brits Royalty and Notes Production and Developme..
AQ
2020UPDATE ON OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : Resolute Forest Products Up More Than 5%, ..
MT
2020ALAMOS GOLD BRIEF : Now Up 0.4% In US Pre-Market As Renews Normal Course Issuer ..
MT
2020Alamos Gold Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
2020MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : Resolute Forest Products Up 1.5% Pre-Mkt;..
MT
2020Alamos Gold Acquires Trillium Mining Consolidating Large Land Package Adjacen..
GL
2020ALAMOS GOLD : Releases Economic Benefits Assessment of Island Gold Mine
MT
2020Alamos Gold's Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value f..
GL
2020METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. BRI : Says Completed Acquisition of Strategic N..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 754 M - -
Net income 2020 126 M - -
Net cash 2020 250 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 3 791 M 3 801 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,70x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamos Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMOS GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,69 $
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John A. McCluskey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul J. Murphy Chairman
Jamie R. Porter Chief Financial Officer
Christopher J. Bostwick Vice President-Technical Services
Adrian Paulse Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMOS GOLD INC.10.97%3 801
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.44%50 927
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.00%43 914
POLYUS4.76%29 121
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.97%20 420
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED6.62%18 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ