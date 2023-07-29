Alan Scott Industriess Limited Announces Board Resignations

Alan Scott Industriess Limited announced that Mr. K. Subramanian, Independent Director, and Mr. Manoj Iyer, Executive Director, have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from July 29, 2023. Reason for Change: Mr. K. Subramanian resigned due to pre-occupation m his other activities. Mr. Manoj Iyer, Executive Director shall look after the Company's wholly owned subsidiary namely, Alan Scott

Nanoveu India Ltd.