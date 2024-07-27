Alankit Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 392.19 million compared to INR 339.98 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 650.33 million compared to INR 510.63 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 74 million compared to INR 47.34 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.27 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.27 compared to INR 0.21 a year ago.