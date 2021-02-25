Alantra Partners S A : 2020 FY results Presentation 02/25/2021 | 03:42am EST Send by mail :

3. Annex 1. Group highlights 1. Executive summary ▪ Proven resilience and delivery amidst a challenging market environment, reaching €177.9 Mn of net revenues (-17.0%)

▪ As anticipated in previous reports, Q2 and Q3 results were weaker than 2019 due to Covid-19 effects, while Q4 results were notably stronger and have partially offset the decrease vs. 2019 (+€66.0 Mn of net revenues in Q4) ▪ Total operating expenses fell by 17.6% to €141.4 Mn, in line with net revenues, mainly driven by the decrease in variable retribution (-29.2%) as it is linked to performance and adjustments in certain businesses and other operating expenses

▪ Net profit attributable to the parent reached €29.0 Mn (-27.7%), of which €29.3 Mn (-22.4%) corresponds to the fee business, €1.4 Mn (-22.3%) to the portfolio and -€1.7 Mn (-414.9%) to other results ▪ Further strengthened balance sheet as of 31st December 2020 ▪ €246.4 Mn of shareholders' equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage ▪ €163.8 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and liquid assets1 ▪ €41.7 Mn portfolio of investments in products managed by the group

▪ Following the full pay out of profits to shareholders during the last three years, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting the full pay out of the 2020 consolidated profit (€0.75 per share), to be paid in May (€0.40) and November (€0.35) 1) €89.6 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €74.2 Mn invested in a monetary fund included under non-current financial assets 2. Evolution of key figures Net revenues (€Mn) Net Profit Attributable to parent (€Mn) Shareholders' equity Cash and cash equivalents & liquid assets (€Mn) 1) €89.6 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €74.2 Mn invested in a monetary fund included under non-current financial assets 3. Simplified consolidated P&L (€ Mn) Investment banking Credit Portfolio Advisory Asset Management Management Fees Success Fees Wealth management fees Others 121.6 43.6 47.5 25.8 18.8 3.0 1.5 Net Revenues 214.2 Δ YoY (%) 119.3 (1.9%) 28.7 (34.3%) 28.0 (41.0%) 24.2 (6.1%) 3.8 (79.5%) ▪ In alternative asset management, revenues from management - (100.0%) 1.9 26.8% 177.9 (17.0%) Personnel expenses (118.4) (109.6) (7.4%) Fixed personnel expenses (66.2) (72.7) 9.8% Variable retribution (52.2) (36.9) (29.2%) Other Operating expenses (36.7) (24.7) (32.8%) Amortisation & impairment losses (16.4) (7.1) (57.0%) Total Operating Expenses (171.5) Operating Profit 42.7 Net Finance Income (expense) 22.0 Result of companies registered by the equity method 2.9 (141.4) (17.6%) 36.5 (14.5%) 1.3 (94.2%) 4.1 41.0% Non-controlling interests (12.8) (4.6) (63.9%) Income tax (14.7) (8.3) (43.5%)Net profit attributable to the parent company 40.1 1) Source: Debtwire European NPL Database- FY20 29.0 (27.7%) ▪ Net revenues reached €177.9 Mn (-17.0% YoY) ▪ Solid performance of the investment banking division, with €119.3 Mn of net revenues (-1.9% vs. 2019, its record year) ▪ Net revenues from credit portfolio advisory fell by 34.3% to €28.7 Mn, very much in line with the drop in European volumes of NPL transactions (34.1% down YoY1) fees reached €24.2 Mn (-6.1%). The decrease in performance fees (€3.8 Mn vs. €18.8 Mn in 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter2, led to a decrease in the total division's revenues of 41.0% YoY ▪ Total operating expenses fell by 17.6% to €141.4 Mn, in line with the revenue decrease ▪ Personnel expenses decreased by 7.4%, due to lower variable retribution (-29.2%), which is directly linked to performance ▪ Fixed personnel expenses increased by 9.8% from the incorporation of new teams as the Group keeps investing in the growth of the business ▪ Decrease in other operating expenses (-32.8%) due to adjustments in certain businesses and other operating expenses

2) Alantra Wealth Management is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, when Grupo Mutua became a shareholder of the company 4. Key financials by segment 2020 and 2019 net revenues by segment (€Mn) 2020 attributable net profit by segment (€Mn) (Variation vs. 2019) IB (1.7) (-413.8%) 29.0 (-27.7%) CPA AMStructureFee-businessPortfolioRestTotal ▪ Investment banking has been responsible for 67% of total revenues in 2020, while credit portfolio advisory and asset management have contributed 16% each

▪ Net profit attributable to the parent reached €29.0 Mn (-27.7%), of which €29.3 Mn (-22.4%) corresponds to the fee business, €1.4 Mn (-22.3%) to the portfolio and -€1.7 Mn (-413.8%) to other results 5. Balance sheet as of 31st December 2020 in € Mn 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-20 Δ% Non-current assets 176.7 249.9 41.4% Non-current financial assets 46.9 121.6 159.0% Investment portfolio 40.6 41.7 2.7% Liquid assets ¹ - 74.2 - Other non-current fin. assets 5.2 4.1 (20.4%) Other fin. assets 1.1 1.5 31.3% Intangible assets 67.7 63.2 (6.6%) Property, plant & equipment 20.6 17.4 (15.3%) Investments accounted for by the equity method 39.0 45.3 16.0% Deferred tax assets 2.5 2.4 (1.4%) Current assets 167.7 154.3 (8.0%) Cash & cash equivalents 95.1 89.6 (5.8%) Available for sale financial assets - 13.9 - Trade and other receivables 51.8 48.9 (5.6%) Current financial assets 19.0 0.6 (97.0%) Other current assets 1.9 1.3 (31.7%) Total assets 344.5 404.2 17.3% Equity attrib. to eq. hold. of the parent 212.2 246.4 16.1% Non-controlling interests 10.4 45.4 337.7% Non-current liabilities 31.8 28.0 (11.9%) Current liabilities 90.1 84.4 (6.3%) Total liabilities and equity 344.5 404.2 17.3% ▪ Strengthening of balance sheet and sound financial position ▪ €246.4 Mn of shareholders' equity attributable to the parent and no financial leverage ▪ €163.8 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and liquid assets1 ▪ €41.7 Mn portfolio of investments in products managed by the group

1) €89.6 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €74.2 Mn invested in a monetary fund included under non-current financial assets 6. Shareholder remuneration Following the full pay out of profits to shareholders during the last three years, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting (April 2021) the full pay out of the 2020 consolidated profits (€0.75 per share), to be paid in May (€0.40 per share) and November (€0.35 per share) 2021 Shareholder remuneration (on FY results), earnings per share2 and pay-out 100% 100% 100% 100% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Earnings per share Shareholder remuneration Payout 1) Considering the €0.75 per share dividend proposed by the Board of Directors to the Shareholder's Meeting, pending to be approved

2) The Group's diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing its net profit in a given period by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during that period, excluding the average number of shares held as treasury stock 2020 2. Highlights by division 2.1 Investment Banking highlights 1. Solid performance and strong revenue diversification Key financials IB (€Mn) (€ Mn) Total IB Total IB Total IB 2018 2019 2020 Net Revenues 107.8 121.6 Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses1 Total Operating Expenses Operating Profit Financial result Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests 119.3 (1.9%) (60.8) (67.6)

(70.2) 3.9% (20.5) (17.0)

(11.2) (34.0%) (2.4) (4.7)

(4.9) 4.9% (0.6) (3.4)

(3.6) 6.0% (84.3) (92.7)

(90.0) (2.9%) 23.5 28.9 29.3 Income tax (2.6) 2.3 (0.7) (6.6) 1.1 2.1 (0.9) (7.9) (1.6) (235.1%)

(0.8) (16.8%)

(6.4) (19.5%) Profit (loss) attributable to the parent 15.9 23.3 Δ '19-'20 (%) 1.2%

23.1 (0.8%) ▪ IB net revenues reached €119.3 Mn (-1.9% vs. 2019, its record year)

▪ Strong revenue diversification across 7 geographies, each contributing over 8% of total revenues

▪ Attributable net profit of €23.1 Mn (-0.8% YoY) ▪ Mainly attributable to N+1 Singer, the UK capital markets business where Alantra holds a strategic stake

▪ N+1 Singer, which has over 110 corporate broking clients, had a very strong performance in 2020, having raised over €1.5 Bn of capital for its clients 1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses 2. Key activity highlights (i) 2020 IB deals by type Inner circle (2019) 2020 IB deals by type of clients FY 2020 M&A cross-border deals 5% 26% M&A 12% 22% Debt Advisory Strategic Advisory ECM 2020 IB deals by sector Industrials Technology Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCorporate¹ Others ▪ 120 IB transactions completed in 2020 (same as in 2019)

▪ Diversified product mix, with M&A deals accounting for 65.8% of total deals followed by debt advisory and strategic advisory

▪ Strong focus on corporate clients with growing exposure to Private Equity houses

▪ Industrials accounted for 29.2% of IB deals, followed by technology (21.7%), healthcare (13.3%) and others (35.8%)

▪ Cross-border transactions represented 43.0% of total IB deals, decreasing due to Covid impact

▪ Continuous upgrading of the business: ▪ Average M&A fee reached €1.2 Mn ▪ 10 senior hires to reinforce sector and/or product capabilities

1) Corporates also include banks, law firms, industrial holdings and financial firms

2) Private equities also include multifunds and family offices Private Equity² DomesticCross-Border 2. Key activity highlights (ii) Ranked 2nd & 5th in FY 2020 rankings & CF adviser of the yearSelected transactions advised in FY 2020 Ranking Company name # of deals 1 Rothschild & Co. 27 2 Alantra 17 3 GCA Corporation 16 4 DC Advisory 14 5 Lincoln International 13 Advisor to EQT on the acquisition and financing of Colisée from IK Investment PartnersAdvisor to Bridgepoint on the acquisition and financing of PharmaZell Advisor to Chr. Hansen on the acquisition of UAS Labs from Lakeview Equity PartnersAdvisor to Saber Interactive on its sale to Embracer Group Advisor to Six on the €2.8bn public tender offer on Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) 1) Source: Mergermarket League Tables FY 2020 Advisor to Apax Partners on the acquisition and financing of Odigo from CapgeminiAdvisor to CMC Group on its sale to KKR Ardian 2.2 Credit Portfolio Advisory highlights 1. Decrease in revenues driven by the drop in volume of European NPL transactions Key financials CPA (€Mn) (€ Mn) Net Revenues Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses 1 Total Operating Expenses Operating Profit Financial result Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests Total CPA 2018 Total CPA 2019 Total CPA 2020 27.0 43.6 28.7 (34.3%) (12.1) (22.4)

(20.0) (10.4%) (2.5) (6.8)

(4.9) (28.1%) (1.0) 0.3

0.9 237.3% (1.0) (0.4)

(0.5) 21.2% (16.6) (29.3)

(24.6) (16.2%) 10.4 14.3 4.1 (71.3%) (0.7) 1.3 (0.0) (103.2%) Income tax - (2.6) (2.6) - (5.7) (3.3) - (1.5) (73.7%)

(0.8) (77.2%) Profit (loss) attributable to the parent 4.6 6.6 Δ '19-'20 (%) -

1.8 (72.7%) ▪ Net revenues from CPA fell by 34.3% to €28.7 Mn, driven by the drop in volume of European NPL transactions (34.2% down YoY2)

▪ Personnel expenses decreased by 10.4%, as part of the cost is linked to performance, and other opex decreased by 28.1%

▪ Attributable net profit of €1.8 Mn (-72.7% YoY) 1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses

2) Source: Debtwire European NPL Database - FY 2020 2. Key activity highlights More than €12Bn in transacted value 2020 Advisor to NBG on the signing of an agreement with Bain Capital for the disposal of its 100% stake in a Cypriot Credit Acquiring Company (TV: €325 million) 2020 Advisor to PEAC Finance on the refinancing transaction of German leases and hire purchase contracts (TV: €250 million) Securitisation Funding & Structured Finance 8 senior hires toreinforce product specialization 2020 Advisor to Banco Santander in the sale process of a NPL Secured portfolio backed by individuals to CPPIB (TV: €1.7 billion) Sell-side advisory - NPL Incorporation of a dedicated securitisation teamOpening offices in Brazil and China 2.3 Asset Management highlights 1. Drop in revenues mostly driven by the decrease in performance fees Key financials AM (€Mn) 2019-2020 revenue breakdown (€Mn) (€ Mn) Net Revenues Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses 1 Total Operating Expenses Operating Profit Financial result Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests Total AM 2018 Total AM 2019 Total AM 2020 64.9 47.5 28.0 (41.0%) (22.1) (15.8)

(12.8) (19.5%) (4.7) (4.1)

(3.1) (24.4%) (2.6) (3.3)

(3.0) (10.7%) (0.4) (0.5)

(0.1) (88.6%) (29.8) (23.8)

(18.9) (20.6%) 35.1 23.7 9.1 (61.6%) - 0.2 (10.0) (8.7) (0.0) 1.8 (6.2) (6.4) - 2.9 59.6%

(3.0) (51.7%) Income tax

(2.5) (61.6%) Profit (loss) attributable to the parent 16.6 12.9 Δ '19-'20 (%) (100.0%)

6.5 (49.5%) ▪ Net profit contributed by Alantra's strategic investments has significantly grown (+60%) due to: ▪ A strong performance by Access Capital Partners ▪ The acquisition of a strategic stake (49%) in Indigo Capital ▪ The positive evolution of Asabys Partners

FY 2020 FY 2019 Management feesPerformance feesWealth Management ▪ AM net revenues decreased by 41.0% mainly due to: ▪ Decrease in performance fees to €3.8 Mn (vs. €18.8 Mn in 2019) ▪ Partial divesture of Alantra's stake in its Wealth Management business to Grupo Mutua in June 2019. Since closing, Alantra Wealth Management is consolidated under the equity method

▪ Revenues from management fees remained stable at €24.2 Mn (-6.3%)

▪ Attributable net profit of €6.5 Mn (-49.5%) 1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses 2. Key activity highlights Successful closing of strategic partnerships Launch of new products Successful closing of Grupo Mutua and Alantra Asset Management's partnership, which entails: ▪ Grupo Mutua becoming Alantra AM's strategic partner with a 20% stake

▪ €45 Mn contribution to Alantra AM

▪ Creation of a €100 Mn investment pool Completion of the acquisition of a 49% stake in Indigo, a Pan-European debt asset manager specialized in sponsorless transactionsLaunch of a transition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas, who has committed a ticket of €30 Mn to the fund Launch of EQMC tech specialized vehicle with a $30 Mn initial pool of capital raised to invest in quoted mid-cap tech companies globally Over €1.5Bn raised Alantra and its strategic partners have been able to raise €1.5Bn+ amidst a challenging market environment Strong market recognition QMC fund was the best performer over the last 3 years among Iberian funds, according to Morningstar data Alteralia Debt Fund I ranked fourth in the list of best performing debt funds in Spain in 2020, according to Morningstar 3. Fee earning AuM of €2.6 Bn from the direct investment businesses 31st December 2020 Fee-earning AuM direct investment business (€Mn) AuM from FoFs, co-investments & secondary businesses (€Mn) Active Funds Private DebtPrivate EquityReal EstateVenture CapitalTotal 1) Sponsorless refers to Indigo Capital, the pan-European private debt business specialized in sponsorless deals where Alantra holds a strategic stake

2) Unitranche refers to Alantra's direct lending business (Alteralia I & II funds) and real estate debt fund 11,700 Access Capital Partners 3. Annex I. Consolidated income statement as of 31st December 2020 € Thousand 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 % Net income Investment banking Credit Portfolio Advisory Asset Management Management Fees Success Fees Wealth Management fees Others 121,619 43,615 47,520 25,775 18,770 2,975 1,479 214,233 119,290 (1.9%) 28,662 (34.3%) 28,034 (41.0%) 8,135 (68.4%) 19,899 - 1,876 177,862 6.0% (100.0%) TOTAL Net income 26.8% (17.0%) Other operating income Personnel Expenses Fixed cost Variable cost Other operating expenses Amortisation Impairment losses /gains on disposal of property plants & equipmentTOTAL Operating Expenses 27 45 66.7% (118,380) (66,196) (52,184) (109,608) (72,687) (7.4%) 9.8% (36,921) (29.2%) (36,730) (5,704) (10,717) (24,689) (32.8%) (6,010) 5.4% (1,053) (90.2%) (171,531) (141,360) (17.6%) Operating Profit (Loss) 42,729 36,547 (14.5%) Finance income (expense) attributable to Portfolio Other finance income (expense) 2,802 19,172 2,202 (21.4%) (925) (104.8%) Net Finance Income (expense) 21,974 1,277 (94.2%) Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling Interests 2,916 4,112 41.0% (12,824) (14,661) (4,629) (63.9%) Income Tax (8,281) (43.5%) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT COMPANY 29,026 (27.7%) NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM FEE BUSINESS NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTFOLIO ORDINARY NET PROFIT 40,134 37,807 1,790 29,324 (22.4%) 1,390 (22.3%) 39,598 30,714 (22.4%) Earnings per share (Euros) 31/12/2019 1.04 1.04 31/12/2020 % Basic 0.75 (27.7%) Diluted 0.75 (27.7%) II. Consolidated balance sheet as of 31st December 2020 ASSETS LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 176,734 249,933 € Thousand NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets Goodwill Other intangible assets Property, plant & equipment Investments accounted for by the equity method Non current financial assets At fair value with changes in proft

At fair value with changes in other comprehensive income

At amortized cost Deferred tax assets CURRENT ASSETS 167,740 154,283 Available for sale financial assets TOTAL ASSETS Trade and other receivables 51,813 48,931 Current financial assets 18,685 577 31/12/2019 67,690 63,235 67,225 62,836 465 399 20,586 17,433 39,025 45,266 46,954 121,554 4,310 77,023 39,222 40,779 3,422 3,752 2,479 2,445 - 13,912 Trade receivables 40,298 36,593 Other receivables 2,472 2,064 Current tax assets 9,043 10,274 At fair value with changes in profit 11,116 At amortized cost 7,569 Other current assets 1,872 Cash and cash equivalents 95,075 344,474 31/12/2020 € Thousand 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 EQUITY 222,610 291,816 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 208,710 252,534 Capital 115,894 115,894 Share premium 111,863 111,863 Reserves (28,775) 6,893 Treasury shares (177) (1,535) Net profit attributable to the parent 40,134 29,026 Interim dividend (30,229) (9,607) VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS 3,532 (6,103) EQUITY ATTRIB. TO EQ. HOLD. OF THE PARENT 212,242 246,431 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 10,368 45,385 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 31,791 27,994 Financial liabilities 21,537 18,163 Liabilities with credit institutions - - Other liabilities 21,537 18,163 Non current provisions 9,562 9,269 Deferred tax liabilities 692 562 CURRENT LIABILITIES 90,073 84,406 Liabilities linked to non-current assets held for sale - 7,747 Financial liabilities 9,099 5,937 Liabilities with credit institutions 2,485 - Other liabilities 6,614 5,937 Trade and other payables 80,161 69,563 Suppliers 10,454 9,109 577 Other payables 60,605 56,266 1,279 Current tax liabilities 9,102 4,188 89,584 Other current liabilities 813 1,159 404,216 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 344,474 404,216 - III. Consolidated 2020 FY income statement by segment Corporate finance advisory & capital markets 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 Revenue Ordinary income among segments Other operating revenue Personnel expenses Other operating expenses Other operating expenses among segments Depreciation and amortisation charge Impairment of non-current assets Gain (loss) on disposal of non-current assets Other profit (loss) Operating profit (loss) Finance income Finance income among segments Finance cost Finance cost among segments Changes in fair value of financial segments Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at amortised cost to financial assets at fair value Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to financial assets at fair value Exchanges differences Impairment loss/reversal on financial instruments Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments Financial instruments at amortised cost Other financial instruments Net Finance Income (Costs) Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees Income tax expense Profit (loss) before tax Consolidated profit (loss) for the period 121,619 119,290 1,666 630 27 45 (67,551) (70,218) (17,032) (11,248) (6,368) (5,577) (3,442) (3,589) - 58.00 - - - - 28,919 29,275 - - (104) - - (103) - - - - - - - - 1,251 - - - - (1,447) - - 1,147 (1,550) 2,134 2,573 32,200 30,298 (7,908) (6,362) 24,292 23,936 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Credit portfolio advisory 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 43,615 28,662 7,631 - 7,862 - (22,358) (20,039) (6,776) (4,875) (7,368) (6,975) (443) (542) 5.00 - - - - 14,301 4,098 - - - - - - - - 6.00 - - - - - 1,299 - - -(36) - - 1,299 (42) - - 15,600 4,056 (3,305) (755) 23,346 946 23,149 787 Asset Management 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 47,520 4,606 - (15,840) (4,143) (7,952) 28,034 3,997 - (12,752) (3,133) (6,986) (508) (58) - - -- - 23,683 9,102 - - - 6.00 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (6) 1,787 2,852 25,464 11,954 (6,406) (2,457) 12,295 Structure 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 1,479 7,791 -1,876 7,754 - (6,333) (8,590) (5,835) (5,411) (6) (1,311) (705) (1,716) - - - - - - (6,970) (4,036) - - - -(45) (54) - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - (45) (54) - - (7,015) (4,090) 2,004 1,956 3,301 1,801 1,499 6,596 5,699 19,058 12,875 6,183 9,497 6,508 2,989 (5,011) (2,134) Portfolio 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 - - - (253) (189) - - - (147) (22) - - - - -- - - - - (442) (169) 2,712 - - 2,139 - 37.00 - 48.00 - - - - - - 73.00 - -42 27 2,802 2,202 - - 2,360 2,033 (574) (508) (5,011) - (2,134) - Rest 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 - - - (6,045) - - - (617) - - - - - 105.00 (10,717) (1,000) - - - - (16,762) (1,722) 101 277 27 (95) (143) (27) (6) 252 - - - (697) -2,473.00 -485 19,947 - - (150) 16,777 721 (1,005) (1,313) (990) (2,314) 1,528 (155) 1,786 1,790 1,525 1,390 135 538 (2,469) Consolidation adjustments 31/12/2019 31/12/2020 - (21,694) - - - 21,694 - - - - - 20,243 - - - (20,243) - - - - - - - - - - (27) 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total Grupo 31/12/2019 Total Grupo 31/12/2020 214,233 -177,862 - 27 45 (118,380) (109,608) (36,730) (24,689) - - (5,704) (6,010) (10,717) (1,053) - - - - 42,729 36,547 2,813 2,416 - - (250) (343) - - 42 252 - - - (697) - 77 485 (1,410) - 19,989 - (123) 21,974 1,277 2,916 4,112 67,619 41,936 (14,661) (8,281) (4) 538 (1,688) - 781.00 - - - - 52,958 40,134 12,824 33,655 29,026 4,629 III. Glossary (i) Identified business segments "Business Segments" refer to each operating segment or component identified and classified as such by Alantra that (a) engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the group); (b) whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance; and (c) for which discrete financial information is available. "Investment Banking". The identified Alantra business segment provides financial advisory services to companies or entities on corporate transactions (corporate finance and M&A) and equity research and brokerage services to institutional investors. "Credit Portfolio Advisory". The identified Alantra business segment provides advisory services to financial institutions and institutional investors in credit, real estate and other asset portfolio transactions. "Asset Management". The identified Alantra business segment which, in accordance with the information provided in the Prospectus, consists of the management of and provision of advice in relation to various classes of assets for institutional investors, high net worth individuals/family offices and other professional investors through specialist investment funds or customer investment portfolios. "Structure". The identified Alantra business segment which encompasses the universe of revenues and expenses corresponding to Alantra's governance and development structure (corporate governance, strategic management, corporate and business development and corporate services such accounting and financial reporting, risk management and control, human resource management and legal services, among others) and which, either because they relate to the Group parent - as a listed entity - or the management of the Group as a whole, are not directly attributable to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management or Portfolio segments. The Structure segment also includes the invoicing of services related to Alantra Group companies that are associates, i.e., not fully consolidated. In light of Alantra's ongoing growth at both the corporate and business levels, the significance of the services encompassed by the Structure area justifies its classification as an independent segment. "Portfolio". The identified Alantra business segment which is defined as the activity consisting of the pursuit of capital gains by taking ownership interests in companies, funds or investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group's asset management teams and subsequently selling those interests. "Rest". It is defined, by default, as the host of items that do not correspond to any of the business segments (i.e., that are not part of either the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure or Portfolio segments). III. Glossary (ii) "Fee Business" is defined as the group or aggregate of the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments which, as a whole, are referred to as the service provision businesses, whether those services be financial advisory or management, whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. The following is specifically carved out of the Fee Business: losses or gains deriving from the Group parent's investments in the companies that perform the aforementioned activities (such as, for example, gains unlocked on the sale of investments in companies or businesses, goodwill impairment charges or foreign currency gains or losses); those losses or gains are included under segment termed Rest. ▪ The decision to allocate 100% of the activity encompassed by the Structure segment to the Fee Business reflects the fact that the vast majority of the time and/or investment of the resources included under Structure are devoted to managing the growth and complexity emanating from the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory and Asset Management segments. This concept is all the more relevant as it underpins several of the alternative performance measures (APMs) used. "Recurring Business". The group or aggregate of segments comprising the Fee Business (Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure) plus the Portfolio segment. Alternative performance measures "Alternative performance measures" or "APMs" A measure of the past or future financial performance, financial situation or cash flows of a company other than the financial measures defined or described in the applicable financial reporting framework. "Fee Business Net Profit". The profit generated from the provision of advisory or management services under the umbrella of the Fee Businesses (i.e., that corresponding to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments), whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. ▪ Fee Business Net Profit is calculated as the sum of profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the above three segments.

▪ The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Fee Business Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures. "Portfolio Net Profit". The profit deriving from the investment in and subsequent disposal of shareholdings in companies, funds or other investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group. ▪ Portfolio Net Profit is equal to the profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the Portfolio segment.

▪ The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Portfolio Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures. III. Glossary (iii) "Recurring Net Profit". The profit derived from the Group's recurring or ordinary activities, i.e., that generated by the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Portfolio segments. ▪ Recurring Net Profit is the sum of Fee Business Net Profit and Portfolio Net Profit.

▪ Recurring Net Profit is an important indicator, in relation to net profit (or profit attributable to owners of the parent), insofar as it helps users assess what part of the Group's bottom line is attributable to the recurring businesses and not extraordinary accounting entries. "Financial Leverage". This metric is defined as the aggregate borrowings provided to the Group by banks, credit institutions and similar entities to fund its business operations. This measure excludes amounts due to employees, suppliers, companies within its scope of consolidation or their shareholders. It also excludes obligations to banks, credit institutions or similar entities when these obligations are specifically secured by assets in the same amount. "Payout". This metric is defined as the percentage of profits the Company pays out to its shareholders. ▪ It is calculated as the total sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in respect of a given reporting period (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the consolidated net profit, attributable to the controlling company, generated during that same period

▪ The payout indicates the extent to which shareholder remuneration is financed from profit for the year (or for the reporting period in question). "Dividend Yield". The return earned by the Company's shareholders by means of the dividends they receive. ▪ The Dividend Yield is calculated as the ratio between the total per-share sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in the last twelve months (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the average share price of the last month.

