Alantra Partners S A : 2020 FY results Presentation

2020 FY results presentation
February 2021
1. Group highlights
1. Executive summary
-
▪ Proven resilience and delivery amidst a challenging market environment, reaching €177.9 Mn of net revenues (-17.0%)
-
▪ As anticipated in previous reports, Q2 and Q3 results were weaker than 2019 due to Covid-19 effects, while Q4 results were notably stronger and have partially offset the decrease vs. 2019 (+€66.0 Mn of net revenues in Q4)
-
▪ Total operating expenses fell by 17.6% to €141.4 Mn, in line with net revenues, mainly driven by the decrease in variable retribution (-29.2%) as it is linked to performance and adjustments in certain businesses and other operating expenses
-
▪ Net profit attributable to the parent reached €29.0 Mn (-27.7%), of which €29.3 Mn (-22.4%) corresponds to the fee business, €1.4 Mn (-22.3%) to the portfolio and -€1.7 Mn (-414.9%) to other results
-
▪ Following the full pay out of profits to shareholders during the last three years, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual Shareholder's Meeting the full pay out of the 2020 consolidated profit (€0.75 per share), to be paid in May (€0.40) and November (€0.35)
1) €89.6 Mn of cash and cash equivalents and €74.2 Mn invested in a monetary fund included under non-current financial assets
2. Evolution of key figures
Net revenues (€Mn)
Net Profit Attributable to parent (€Mn)
Cash and cash equivalents & liquid assets (€Mn)
3. Simplified consolidated P&L
(€ Mn)
Investment banking Credit Portfolio Advisory Asset Management
Management Fees Success Fees
Wealth management fees Others
43.6
47.5
25.8
18.8
3.0
1.5
Δ YoY (%)
119.3 (1.9%)
28.7 (34.3%) 28.0 (41.0%) 24.2 (6.1%)
3.8 (79.5%) ▪ In alternative asset management, revenues from management
- (100.0%)
1.9
26.8%
Personnel expenses (118.4) (109.6) (7.4%)
Fixed personnel expenses (66.2)
(72.7) 9.8%
Variable retribution (52.2) (36.9) (29.2%)
Other Operating expenses (36.7) (24.7) (32.8%)
Amortisation & impairment losses (16.4) (7.1) (57.0%)
Total Operating Expenses (171.5)
Operating Profit
42.7
Net Finance Income (expense) 22.0
Result of companies registered by the equity method 2.9
(141.4) (17.6%) 36.5 (14.5%)
1.3 (94.2%)
4.1
41.0%
Non-controlling interests (12.8) (4.6) (63.9%) Income tax (14.7) (8.3) (43.5%)Net profit attributable to the parent company 40.1
-
1) Source: Debtwire European NPL Database- FY20
29.0 (27.7%)
fees reached €24.2 Mn (-6.1%). The decrease in performance fees (€3.8 Mn vs. €18.8 Mn in 2019) and a change in the consolidation perimeter2, led to a decrease in the total division's revenues of 41.0% YoY
-
2) Alantra Wealth Management is consolidated under the equity method since June 2019, when Grupo Mutua became a shareholder of the company
4. Key financials by segment
2020 and 2019 net revenues by segment (€Mn)
2020 attributable net profit by segment (€Mn)
(Variation vs. 2019)
(1.7)
(-413.8%)
CPA
AMStructureFee-businessPortfolioRestTotal
-
▪ Investment banking has been responsible for 67% of total revenues in 2020, while credit portfolio advisory and asset management have contributed 16% each
-
▪ Net profit attributable to the parent reached €29.0 Mn (-27.7%), of which €29.3 Mn (-22.4%) corresponds to the fee business, €1.4 Mn
(-22.3%) to the portfolio and -€1.7 Mn (-413.8%) to other results
5. Balance sheet as of 31st December 2020
|
in € Mn
|
31-Dec-19
|
31-Dec-20
|
Δ%
|
Non-current assets
|
176.7
|
249.9
|
41.4%
|
Non-current financial assets
|
46.9
|
121.6
|
159.0%
|
Investment portfolio
|
40.6
|
41.7
|
2.7%
|
Liquid assets ¹
|
-
|
74.2
|
-
|
Other non-current fin. assets
|
5.2
|
4.1
|
(20.4%)
|
Other fin. assets
|
1.1
|
1.5
|
31.3%
|
Intangible assets
|
67.7
|
63.2
|
(6.6%)
|
Property, plant & equipment
|
20.6
|
17.4
|
(15.3%)
|
Investments accounted for by the equity method
|
39.0
|
45.3
|
16.0%
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
(1.4%)
|
Current assets
|
167.7
|
154.3
|
(8.0%)
|
Cash & cash equivalents
|
95.1
|
89.6
|
(5.8%)
|
Available for sale financial assets
|
-
|
13.9
|
-
|
Trade and other receivables
|
51.8
|
48.9
|
(5.6%)
|
Current financial assets
|
19.0
|
0.6
|
(97.0%)
|
Other current assets
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
(31.7%)
|
Total assets
|
344.5
|
404.2
|
17.3%
|
Equity attrib. to eq. hold. of the parent
|
212.2
|
246.4
|
16.1%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
10.4
|
45.4
|
337.7%
|
Non-current liabilities
|
31.8
|
28.0
|
(11.9%)
|
Current liabilities
|
90.1
|
84.4
|
(6.3%)
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
344.5
|
404.2
|
17.3%
6. Shareholder remuneration
Following the full pay out of profits to shareholders during the last three years, the Board of Directors will propose to the
Annual Shareholder's Meeting (April 2021) the full pay out of the 2020 consolidated profits (€0.75 per share), to be paid in May (€0.40 per share) and November (€0.35 per share) 2021
Shareholder remuneration (on FY results), earnings per share2 and pay-out
100%
100%
100%
100%
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Earnings per share
|
Shareholder remuneration
|
Payout
-
1) Considering the €0.75 per share dividend proposed by the Board of Directors to the Shareholder's Meeting, pending to be approved
-
2) The Group's diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing its net profit in a given period by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during that period, excluding the average number of shares held as treasury stock
2020
2. Highlights by division
2.1 Investment Banking highlights
1. Solid performance and strong revenue diversification
Key financials IB (€Mn)
(€ Mn)
Total IB Total IB Total IB
2018
2019
2020
Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses
Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses1 Total Operating Expenses
Operating Profit
Financial result
Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests
-
119.3 (1.9%)
(60.8)
(67.6)
-
(70.2) 3.9%
(20.5)
(17.0)
-
(11.2) (34.0%)
(2.4)
(4.7)
-
(4.9) 4.9%
(0.6)
(3.4)
-
(3.6) 6.0%
(84.3)
(92.7)
-
(90.0) (2.9%)
23.5
28.9
29.3
Income tax
(2.6) 2.3 (0.7) (6.6)
1.1 2.1 (0.9) (7.9)
-
(1.6) (235.1%)
-
(0.8) (16.8%)
-
(6.4) (19.5%)
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
15.9
23.3
Δ '19-'20 (%)
1.2%
-
23.1 (0.8%)
-
▪ IB net revenues reached €119.3 Mn (-1.9% vs. 2019, its record year)
-
▪ Strong revenue diversification across 7 geographies, each contributing over 8% of total revenues
-
▪ Attributable net profit of €23.1 Mn (-0.8% YoY)
-
▪ Mainly attributable to N+1 Singer, the UK capital markets business where Alantra holds a strategic stake
-
▪ N+1 Singer, which has over 110 corporate broking clients, had a very strong performance in 2020, having raised over €1.5
Bn of capital for its clients
1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses
2. Key activity highlights (i)
2020 IB deals by type
Inner circle (2019)
2020 IB deals by type of clients
FY 2020 M&A cross-border deals
M&A
12% 22%
Debt Advisory
Strategic
Advisory
ECM
2020 IB deals by sector
Industrials
Technology
Healthcare &
PharmaceuticalsCorporate¹
Others
-
▪ 120 IB transactions completed in 2020 (same as in 2019)
-
▪ Diversified product mix, with M&A deals accounting for 65.8% of total deals followed by debt advisory and strategic advisory
-
▪ Strong focus on corporate clients with growing exposure to Private Equity houses
-
▪ Industrials accounted for 29.2% of IB deals, followed by technology (21.7%), healthcare (13.3%) and others (35.8%)
-
▪ Cross-border transactions represented 43.0% of total IB deals, decreasing due to Covid impact
-
▪ Continuous upgrading of the business:
-
1) Corporates also include banks, law firms, industrial holdings and financial firms
-
2) Private equities also include multifunds and family offices
Private Equity²
DomesticCross-Border
2. Key activity highlights (ii)
Ranked 2nd & 5th in FY 2020 rankings & CF adviser of the yearSelected transactions advised in FY 2020
Company name
# of deals
1 Rothschild & Co. 27
3 GCA Corporation 16
4 DC Advisory 14
5 Lincoln International 13
Advisor to EQT on the acquisition and financing of Colisée from IK
Investment PartnersAdvisor to Bridgepoint on the acquisition and financing of
PharmaZell
Advisor to Chr. Hansen on the acquisition of UAS Labs from
Lakeview Equity PartnersAdvisor to Saber Interactive on its sale to Embracer Group
Advisor to Six on the €2.8bn public tender offer on Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME)
1) Source: Mergermarket League Tables FY 2020
Advisor to Apax Partners on the acquisition and financing of
Odigo from CapgeminiAdvisor to CMC Group on its sale to KKR
Ardian
2.2 Credit Portfolio Advisory highlights
1. Decrease in revenues driven by the drop in volume of European NPL transactions
Key financials CPA (€Mn)
(€ Mn)
Net Revenues
Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses
Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses 1 Total Operating Expenses
Operating Profit
Financial result
Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests
Total CPA 2018
Total CPA 2019
Total CPA
2020
27.0
43.6
-
28.7 (34.3%)
(12.1)
(22.4)
-
(20.0) (10.4%)
(2.5)
(6.8)
-
(4.9) (28.1%)
(1.0)
0.3
-
0.9 237.3%
(1.0)
(0.4)
-
(0.5) 21.2%
(16.6)
(29.3)
-
(24.6) (16.2%)
10.4
14.3 4.1 (71.3%)
(0.7)
1.3 (0.0) (103.2%)
Income tax
- (2.6) (2.6)
- (5.7) (3.3)
-
-
(1.5) (73.7%)
-
(0.8) (77.2%)
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
4.6
6.6
Δ '19-'20 (%)
-
-
1.8 (72.7%)
-
▪ Net revenues from CPA fell by 34.3% to €28.7 Mn, driven by the drop in volume of European NPL transactions (34.2% down YoY2)
-
▪ Personnel expenses decreased by 10.4%, as part of the cost is linked to performance, and other opex decreased by 28.1%
-
▪ Attributable net profit of €1.8 Mn (-72.7% YoY)
-
1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses
-
2) Source: Debtwire European NPL Database - FY 2020
2. Key activity highlights
transacted value
2020
Advisor to NBG on the signing of an agreement with Bain Capital for the disposal of its 100% stake in a Cypriot Credit Acquiring
Company (TV: €325 million)
2020
Advisor to PEAC Finance on the refinancing transaction of German leases and hire purchase contracts (TV: €250 million)
Securitisation
Funding & Structured Finance
8 senior hires toreinforce product specialization
2020
Advisor to Banco Santander in the sale process of a NPL Secured portfolio backed by individuals to
CPPIB (TV: €1.7 billion)
Sell-side advisory - NPL
Incorporation of a dedicated securitisation teamOpening offices in Brazil and China
2.3 Asset Management highlights
1. Drop in revenues mostly driven by the decrease in performance fees
Key financials AM (€Mn)
2019-2020 revenue breakdown (€Mn)
(€ Mn)
Net Revenues
Personnel expenses Other Operating expenses
Net income (expense) among segments Amortization & impairment losses 1 Total Operating Expenses
Operating Profit
Financial result
Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling interests
Total AM 2018
Total AM 2019
Total AM 2020
64.9
47.5
-
28.0 (41.0%)
(22.1)
(15.8)
-
(12.8) (19.5%)
(4.7)
(4.1)
-
(3.1) (24.4%)
(2.6)
(3.3)
-
(3.0) (10.7%)
(0.4)
(0.5)
-
(0.1) (88.6%)
(29.8)
(23.8)
-
(18.9) (20.6%)
35.1
23.7
9.1 (61.6%)
- 0.2 (10.0) (8.7)
(0.0) 1.8 (6.2) (6.4)
-
-
2.9 59.6%
-
(3.0) (51.7%)
Income tax
-
(2.5) (61.6%)
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
16.6
12.9
Δ '19-'20 (%)
(100.0%)
-
6.5 (49.5%)
FY 2019
Management feesPerformance feesWealth Management
-
▪ AM net revenues decreased by 41.0% mainly due to:
-
▪ Decrease in performance fees to €3.8 Mn (vs. €18.8 Mn in 2019)
-
▪ Partial divesture of Alantra's stake in its Wealth Management business to Grupo Mutua in June 2019. Since closing, Alantra Wealth Management is consolidated under the equity method
-
▪ Revenues from management fees remained stable at €24.2 Mn (-6.3%)
-
▪ Attributable net profit of €6.5 Mn (-49.5%)
1) According to IFRS 16 and since 1st of January 2019, rental costs are considered as amortization expenses. Before 2019, these costs were included under other operating expenses
2. Key activity highlights
Successful closing of strategic partnerships
Launch of new products
Successful closing of Grupo Mutua and Alantra Asset
Management's partnership, which entails:
-
▪ Grupo Mutua becoming Alantra AM's strategic partner with a 20% stake
-
▪ €45 Mn contribution to Alantra AM
-
▪ Creation of a €100 Mn investment pool
Completion of the acquisition of a 49% stake in Indigo, a Pan-European debt asset manager specialized in sponsorless transactionsLaunch of a transition energy asset management business in partnership with Enagas, who has committed a ticket of €30 Mn to the fund
Launch of EQMC tech specialized vehicle with a $30 Mn initial pool of capital raised to invest in quoted mid-cap tech companies globally
Over €1.5Bn raised
Alantra and its strategic partners have been able to raise €1.5Bn+ amidst a challenging market environment
Strong market recognition
QMC fund was the best performer over the last 3 years among Iberian funds, according to Morningstar data
Alteralia Debt Fund I ranked fourth in the list of best performing debt funds in Spain in 2020, according to Morningstar
3. Fee earning AuM of €2.6 Bn from the direct investment businesses
31st December 2020
Fee-earning AuM direct investment business (€Mn)
AuM from FoFs, co-investments & secondary businesses (€Mn)
Private DebtPrivate EquityReal EstateVenture CapitalTotal
-
1) Sponsorless refers to Indigo Capital, the pan-European private debt business specialized in sponsorless deals where Alantra holds a strategic stake
-
2) Unitranche refers to Alantra's direct lending business (Alteralia I & II funds) and real estate debt fund
Access Capital
Partners
3. Annex
I. Consolidated income statement as of 31st December 2020
€ Thousand
31/12/2019
31/12/2020
%
Net income
Investment banking Credit Portfolio Advisory Asset Management
Management Fees Success Fees
Wealth Management fees Others
121,619 43,615 47,520 25,775 18,770 2,975 1,479 214,233
119,290 (1.9%)
28,662 (34.3%)
28,034 (41.0%)
8,135 (68.4%)
19,899 - 1,876 177,862
6.0% (100.0%)
TOTAL Net income
26.8% (17.0%)
Other operating income
Personnel Expenses
Fixed cost
Variable cost
Other operating expenses Amortisation
Impairment losses /gains on disposal of property plants & equipmentTOTAL Operating Expenses
27
45
66.7%
(118,380)
(66,196) (52,184)
(109,608)
(72,687)
(7.4%) 9.8%
(36,921) (29.2%)
(36,730) (5,704) (10,717)
(24,689) (32.8%)
(6,010)
5.4%
(1,053) (90.2%)
(171,531)
(141,360) (17.6%)
Operating Profit (Loss)
42,729
36,547 (14.5%)
Finance income (expense) attributable to Portfolio Other finance income (expense)
2,802 19,172
2,202 (21.4%)
(925) (104.8%)
Net Finance Income (expense)
21,974
1,277 (94.2%)
Result of companies registered by the equity method Non-controlling Interests
2,916
4,112
41.0%
(12,824) (14,661)
(4,629) (63.9%)
Income Tax
(8,281) (43.5%)
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT COMPANY
29,026 (27.7%)
NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM FEE BUSINESS
NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTFOLIO ORDINARY NET PROFIT
40,134 37,807 1,790
29,324 (22.4%)
1,390 (22.3%)
39,598
30,714 (22.4%)
Earnings per share (Euros)
31/12/2019 1.04 1.04
31/12/2020
%
Basic
0.75 (27.7%)
Diluted
0.75 (27.7%)
II. Consolidated balance sheet as of 31st December 2020
ASSETS
€ Thousand
NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
Property, plant & equipment
Investments accounted for by the equity method Non current financial assets
Deferred tax assets
CURRENT ASSETS
167,740 154,283
Available for sale financial assets
Trade and other receivables 51,813 48,931
Current financial assets 18,685 577
31/12/2019
67,690 63,235
67,225 62,836
465 399
20,586 17,433
39,025 45,266
46,954 121,554
4,310 77,023
39,222 40,779
3,422 3,752
2,479 2,445
- 13,912
Trade receivables 40,298 36,593
Other receivables 2,472 2,064
Current tax assets 9,043 10,274
At fair value with changes in profit 11,116
At amortized cost 7,569
Other current assets 1,872
Cash and cash equivalents 95,075
344,474
31/12/2020
|
€ Thousand
|
31/12/2019
|
31/12/2020
|
EQUITY
|
222,610
|
291,816
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
208,710
|
252,534
|
Capital
|
115,894
|
115,894
|
Share premium
|
111,863
|
111,863
|
Reserves
|
(28,775)
|
6,893
|
Treasury shares
|
(177)
|
(1,535)
|
Net profit attributable to the parent
|
40,134
|
29,026
|
Interim dividend
|
(30,229)
|
(9,607)
|
VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS
|
3,532
|
(6,103)
|
EQUITY ATTRIB. TO EQ. HOLD. OF THE PARENT
|
212,242
|
246,431
|
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
10,368
|
45,385
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
31,791
|
27,994
|
Financial liabilities
|
21,537
|
18,163
|
Liabilities with credit institutions
|
-
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
21,537
|
18,163
|
Non current provisions
|
9,562
|
9,269
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
692
|
562
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
90,073
|
84,406
|
Liabilities linked to non-current assets held for sale
|
-
|
7,747
|
Financial liabilities
|
9,099
|
5,937
|
Liabilities with credit institutions
|
2,485
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
6,614
|
5,937
|
Trade and other payables
|
80,161
|
69,563
|
Suppliers
|
10,454
|
9,109
|
577
|
Other payables
|
60,605
|
56,266
|
1,279
|
Current tax liabilities
|
9,102
|
4,188
|
89,584
|
Other current liabilities
|
813
|
1,159
|
404,216
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
344,474
|
404,216
-
III. Consolidated 2020 FY income statement by segment
Corporate finance advisory & capital markets 31/12/2019 31/12/2020
Revenue
Ordinary income among segments Other operating revenue Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses among segments Depreciation and amortisation charge Impairment of non-current assets
Gain (loss) on disposal of non-current assets Other profit (loss)
Operating profit (loss)
Finance income
Finance income among segments Finance cost
Finance cost among segments
Changes in fair value of financial segments
Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at amortised cost to financial assets at fair value
Gain (loss) from reclassification of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to financial assets at fair value Exchanges differences
Impairment loss/reversal on financial instruments Gain (loss) on disposal of financial instruments
Financial instruments at amortised cost Other financial instruments
Net Finance Income (Costs)
Profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees
Income tax expense
Profit (loss) before tax
Consolidated profit (loss) for the period
121,619
119,290
1,666
630
27
45
(67,551)
(70,218)
(17,032)
(11,248)
(6,368)
(5,577)
(3,442)
(3,589)
-
58.00
- -
- -
28,919
29,275
- - (104)
- - (103)
- - -
- - -
- - 1,251 - -
- - (1,447)
- -
1,147
(1,550)
2,134
2,573
32,200
30,298
(7,908)
(6,362)
24,292
23,936
Profit (loss) attributable to the parent
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
Credit portfolio advisory
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
43,615
28,662
7,631 -
7,862 -
(22,358)
(20,039)
(6,776)
(4,875)
(7,368)
(6,975)
(443)
(542)
5.00
- -
- -
14,301
4,098
- - - - -
-
- - 6.00 - -
-
-
-
1,299 - - -(36)
- -
1,299
(42)
-
-
15,600
4,056
(3,305)
(755)
23,346 946
23,149 787
Asset Management
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
47,520 4,606 - (15,840) (4,143) (7,952)
28,034
3,997 -
(12,752)
(3,133)
(6,986)
(508)
(58)
- - -- -
23,683
9,102
-
- - 6.00 - - -
- - - - -
-
- - -
- - -
- -
(6)
1,787
2,852
25,464
11,954
(6,406)
(2,457)
12,295
Structure
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
1,479 7,791 -1,876 7,754 -
(6,333) (8,590)
(5,835) (5,411)
(6) (1,311)
(705) (1,716)
- - -
- - -
(6,970)
(4,036)
- -
- -(45)
(54)
- - -- - -
- - -
- - -
- -
- -
(45)
(54)
-
-
(7,015)
(4,090)
2,004
1,956
3,301 1,801 1,499
6,596 5,699
19,058 12,875 6,183
9,497 6,508 2,989
(5,011)
(2,134)
Portfolio
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
- - - (253) (189)
- - - (147) (22)
- - - - -- - - - -
(442)
(169)
2,712 -
-
2,139 - 37.00
- 48.00
-
-
- -
- - 73.00
-
-42
27
2,802
2,202
-
-
2,360
2,033
(574)
(508)
(5,011)
-
(2,134)
-
Rest
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
- - - (6,045)
- - - (617)
- -
- -
- 105.00
(10,717)
(1,000)
- -
- -
(16,762)
(1,722)
101
277
27
(95)
(143)
(27)
(6)
252
-
-
- (697) -2,473.00
-485
19,947
-
- (150)
16,777
721
(1,005)
(1,313)
(990)
(2,314)
1,528
(155)
1,786 1,790
1,525 1,390 135
538
(2,469)
Consolidation adjustments
31/12/2019 31/12/2020
- (21,694)
- - - 21,694 - - - -
- 20,243 - - - (20,243)
- - - -
-
-
-
- - -
(27)
27
- - - -
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - - -
-
- - -
-
Total Grupo 31/12/2019
Total Grupo 31/12/2020
214,233 -177,862 -
|
27
|
45
|
(118,380)
|
(109,608)
|
(36,730)
|
(24,689)
|
-
|
-
|
(5,704)
|
(6,010)
|
(10,717)
|
(1,053)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42,729
|
36,547
|
2,813
|
2,416
|
-
|
-
|
(250)
|
(343)
|
-
|
-
42
252
-
-
- (697)
-
77
485 (1,410)
- 19,989
- (123)
21,974
1,277
2,916
4,112
67,619
41,936
(14,661)
(8,281)
(4)
538
(1,688) - 781.00
- -
- -
52,958 40,134 12,824
33,655 29,026 4,629
III. Glossary (i)
Identified business segments
"Business Segments" refer to each operating segment or component identified and classified as such by Alantra that (a) engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the group); (b) whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance; and (c) for which discrete financial information is available.
"Investment Banking". The identified Alantra business segment provides financial advisory services to companies or entities on corporate transactions (corporate finance and M&A) and equity research and brokerage services to institutional investors.
"Credit Portfolio Advisory". The identified Alantra business segment provides advisory services to financial institutions and institutional investors in credit, real estate and other asset portfolio transactions.
"Asset Management". The identified Alantra business segment which, in accordance with the information provided in the Prospectus, consists of the management of and provision of advice in relation to various classes of assets for institutional investors, high net worth individuals/family offices and other professional investors through specialist investment funds or customer investment portfolios.
"Structure". The identified Alantra business segment which encompasses the universe of revenues and expenses corresponding to Alantra's governance and development structure (corporate governance, strategic management, corporate and business development and corporate services such accounting and financial reporting, risk management and control, human resource management and legal services, among others) and which, either because they relate to the Group parent - as a listed entity - or the management of the Group as a whole, are not directly attributable to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management or Portfolio segments. The Structure segment also includes the invoicing of services related to Alantra Group companies that are associates, i.e., not fully consolidated. In light of Alantra's ongoing growth at both the corporate and business levels, the significance of the services encompassed by the Structure area justifies its classification as an independent segment.
"Portfolio". The identified Alantra business segment which is defined as the activity consisting of the pursuit of capital gains by taking ownership interests in companies, funds or investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group's asset management teams and subsequently selling those interests.
"Rest". It is defined, by default, as the host of items that do not correspond to any of the business segments (i.e., that are not part of either the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure or Portfolio segments).
III. Glossary (ii)
"Fee Business" is defined as the group or aggregate of the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments which, as a whole, are referred to as the service provision businesses, whether those services be financial advisory or management, whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs. The following is specifically carved out of the Fee Business: losses or gains deriving from the Group parent's investments in the companies that perform the aforementioned activities (such as, for example, gains unlocked on the sale of investments in companies or businesses, goodwill impairment charges or foreign currency gains or losses); those losses or gains are included under segment termed Rest.
-
▪ The decision to allocate 100% of the activity encompassed by the Structure segment to the Fee Business reflects the fact that the vast majority of the time and/or investment of the resources included under Structure are devoted to managing the growth and complexity emanating from the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory and Asset Management segments. This concept is all the more relevant as it underpins several of the alternative performance measures (APMs) used.
"Recurring Business". The group or aggregate of segments comprising the Fee Business (Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management, Structure) plus the Portfolio segment.
Alternative performance measures
"Alternative performance measures" or "APMs" A measure of the past or future financial performance, financial situation or cash flows of a company other than the financial measures defined or described in the applicable financial reporting framework.
"Fee Business Net Profit". The profit generated from the provision of advisory or management services under the umbrella of the Fee Businesses (i.e., that corresponding to the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Structure segments), whose revenues materialise in the form of fees and whose expenses are those necessary for their pursuit and development, mainly comprising staff costs.
-
▪ Fee Business Net Profit is calculated as the sum of profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the above three segments.
-
▪ The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Fee Business Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures.
"Portfolio Net Profit". The profit deriving from the investment in and subsequent disposal of shareholdings in companies, funds or other investment vehicles managed by the Alantra Group.
-
▪ Portfolio Net Profit is equal to the profit attributable to owners of the parent corresponding to the Portfolio segment.
-
▪ The markedly different nature of Alantra's two businesses (Fee Business and Portfolio) justifies the breakdown of Portfolio Net Profit attributable to owners of the parent in the Company's public financial disclosures.
III. Glossary (iii)
"Recurring Net Profit". The profit derived from the Group's recurring or ordinary activities, i.e., that generated by the Investment Banking, Credit Portfolio Advisory, Asset Management and Portfolio segments.
-
▪ Recurring Net Profit is the sum of Fee Business Net Profit and Portfolio Net Profit.
-
▪ Recurring Net Profit is an important indicator, in relation to net profit (or profit attributable to owners of the parent), insofar as it helps users assess what part of the Group's bottom line is attributable to the recurring businesses and not extraordinary accounting entries.
"Financial Leverage". This metric is defined as the aggregate borrowings provided to the Group by banks, credit institutions and similar entities to fund its business operations. This measure excludes amounts due to employees, suppliers, companies within its scope of consolidation or their shareholders. It also excludes obligations to banks, credit institutions or similar entities when these obligations are specifically secured by assets in the same amount.
"Payout". This metric is defined as the percentage of profits the Company pays out to its shareholders.
-
▪ It is calculated as the total sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in respect of a given reporting period (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the consolidated net profit, attributable to the controlling company, generated during that same period
-
▪ The payout indicates the extent to which shareholder remuneration is financed from profit for the year (or for the reporting period in question).
"Dividend Yield". The return earned by the Company's shareholders by means of the dividends they receive.
-
▪ The Dividend Yield is calculated as the ratio between the total per-share sum distributed by the Company to its shareholders in the last twelve months (whether in the form of a dividend or a distribution charged against reserves or the share premium account) and the average share price of the last month.
-
▪ Shareholders earn a return in two ways: gains in the price of the shares they hold and the remuneration they receive in the form of distributed dividends, reserves or share premium accounts. The Dividend Yield is the APM or benchmark indicator for the latter source of shareholder returns.
