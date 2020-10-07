Log in
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : Consumer Food and Beverage Quarterly Sector Report – Q3 2020

10/07/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Inside Alantra's Q3 2020 Consumer Food & Beverage M&A Sector Report you will find a review of the continued impact of COVID-19 on the sector, as well as sector perspectives and trends, recent performance, valuation multiples, and a look at notable middle-market M&A transactions.

We look forward to continuing to help our clients with their M&A, growth capital, and financing needs, in addition to providing input and advice on liquidity challenges during the current crisis.

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 15:34:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 214 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2019 40,1 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net cash 2019 78,0 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
Yield 2019 6,80%
Capitalization 411 M 485 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 49,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Santiago Bergareche Busquet Vice Chairman
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.-30.07%485
BLACKROCK, INC.15.57%88 476
UBS GROUP AG-11.94%42 224
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.00%31 209
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.87%30 387
STATE STREET CORPORATION-22.86%21 502
