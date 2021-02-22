Log in
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : Debt capital markets update – Alantra UK

02/22/2021 | 12:41pm EST
Notwithstanding the economic impact of the pandemic, the debt markets have barely missed a beat. Clearly the pandemic is a very different crisis than the global financial crisis, but it's worth reflecting on how the evolution of the debt mid-market over the past dozen years has enabled it to shrug off the current challenges and continue apace. Ignoring that this crisis didn't start in the financial markets, our new debt capital markets update looks at the factors behind this resilience, most of which are founded in the evolution of the non-bank sector.

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 17:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 214 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2019 40,1 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net cash 2019 78,0 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
Yield 2019 6,80%
Capitalization 500 M 606 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 603
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Maria Luisa Garaña Corces Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.-2.26%606
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.58%108 315
UBS GROUP AG11.55%55 226
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.28%37 528
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.52%37 103
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.15.52%26 220
