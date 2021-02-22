Alantra Partners S A : Debt capital markets update – Alantra UK

Notwithstanding the economic impact of the pandemic, the debt markets have barely missed a beat. Clearly the pandemic is a very different crisis than the global financial crisis, but it's worth reflecting on how the evolution of the debt mid-market over the past dozen years has enabled it to shrug off the current challenges and continue apace. Ignoring that this crisis didn't start in the financial markets, our new debt capital markets update looks at the factors behind this resilience, most of which are founded in the evolution of the non-bank sector.

