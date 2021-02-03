Log in
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : Fast 50 Voices – Strong Roots

02/03/2021 | 11:04am EST
We recently kicked off the research for the latest edition of the Alantra Food & Beverage Fast 50. Charles Lanceley, Co-head of UK Food & Beverage spoke to Sam Dennigan, CEO of Strong Roots, which has held a top 3 spot in each of the last two years. Sam told us about breaking into the US market, new product launches and increased online sales during the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 16:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 214 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2019 40,1 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
Net cash 2019 78,0 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
Yield 2019 6,80%
Capitalization 509 M 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 603
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Santiago Bergareche Busquet Vice Chairman
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.-0.38%612
BLACKROCK, INC.1.10%111 273
UBS GROUP AG6.70%52 604
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.75%36 224
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.10%35 889
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.72%25 003
