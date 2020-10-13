Alantra Partners S A : appoints André Pereira-Ambrosio to lead the firm's Equity Capital Markets activity in Iberia

Madrid - Alantra, a global leader in investment banking and asset management, announces today that it has expanded its Equities practice with the addition of André Pereira-Ambrosio as Managing Director, who will head the firm's ECM activity in the Iberian market.

Mr. Pereira-Ambrosio joins Alantra from JB Capital, where he led the firm's ECM practice. He is a qualified professional and brings 15 years of investment banking experience to the role. He has successfully advised on more than 30 transactions worth over €15bn, including IPOs, capital increases, ABBs, M&A, acquisitions, and debt capital advisory. Prior to this, he worked as an investment banking coverage banker for Bradesco BBI in Sao Paolo and, before that, as an investment banking associate at UBS.

In his new role, André will further consolidate Alantra's position as a leading independent equity franchise in Iberia, focusing on increasing the firm's market share across the ECM spectrum (IPOs, rights issues, spin-offs, block trades), with a special focus on the small and mid-cap space. He will also be in charge of further developing the firm's presence in the sponsored research/corporate brokerage business (where Alantra Equity already has active coverages ), not only on the stock exchange but also in the BME Growth segment (MAB) and Euronext, leveraging on Alantra's business knowledge and track record in additional geographies. With this addition, Alantra's Equity Capital Markets team has more than 15 dedicated professionals in Iberia.

According to Alfonso Higuero, CEO of Alantra Equities: 'André is a great addition to our team. He brings an excellent track-record of transactions and a great knowledge of the ECM industry. His experience affords Alantra a real opportunity to grow and strengthen our ECM capabilities in Iberia.'

Mr. Pereira-Ambrosio commented, 'I am delighted to join Alantra. I believe that we will be able to create long-lasting relationships with clients and issuers, while further developing the firm's presence in the Corporate Brokerage business.'