Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Alantra Partners, S.A.    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : Pharma Fast 50

03/01/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Alantra Pharma Fast 50 is our list of the 50 fastest-growing privately owned pharmaceutical companies in the UK in 2021. This year's Pharma Fast 50 shows that these businesses are achieving remarkable rates of growth. The top 10 businesses in the sector have all seen their revenue grow by at least 43% a year over the past two years.

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
11:41aALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Pharma Fast 50
PU
02/25ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : 2020 FY results Presentation
PU
02/25ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : generated revenues of 177.9 million (-17.0%) and net pr..
PU
02/22ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Debt capital markets update – Alantra UK
PU
02/17ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Wealth Management – Novedades para las SICAVs
PU
02/10ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Not your parents' technology bubble
PU
02/03ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Fast 50 Voices – Strong Roots
PU
02/03ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : ranks amongst Top 5 independent advisors to Private Equi..
PU
01/26ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : How has Covid had a positive impact on the tech market a..
PU
01/19ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Fast 50 Voices – BioAscent
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 29,0 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2020 65,5 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 491 M 594 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 585
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Maria Luisa Garaña Corces Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.-3.76%594
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.75%106 004
UBS GROUP AG13.07%55 126
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.66%37 047
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.10%36 959
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.13.85%25 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ