Alantra Partners S A : The UK Recovery Loan Scheme

In the March 2021 Budget, the UK Government announced the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). On 6 April 2021, RLS will succeed the current CBILS1 and BBLS2 programmes, which have seen total lending of more than £73 billion to date. The availability of such government-guaranteed financing has been widely recognised as providing critical cashflow support to UK businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, with bank and non-bank lenders playing a crucial role in ensuring the efficient delivery of this funding to SMEs.

Alantra Credit Portfolio Advisory (CPA) has successfully sourced and structured CBILS funding facilities for accredited non-bank lenders and anticipates continued strong appetite from private capital and institutional investors to support such lenders in the rollout of RLS financing.