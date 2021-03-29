Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Alantra Partners, S.A.    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : The UK Recovery Loan Scheme

03/29/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the March 2021 Budget, the UK Government announced the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). On 6 April 2021, RLS will succeed the current CBILS1 and BBLS2 programmes, which have seen total lending of more than £73 billion to date. The availability of such government-guaranteed financing has been widely recognised as providing critical cashflow support to UK businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, with bank and non-bank lenders playing a crucial role in ensuring the efficient delivery of this funding to SMEs.

Alantra Credit Portfolio Advisory (CPA) has successfully sourced and structured CBILS funding facilities for accredited non-bank lenders and anticipates continued strong appetite from private capital and institutional investors to support such lenders in the rollout of RLS financing.

Alantra CPA Key Contacts

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 21:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
05:17pALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : The UK Recovery Loan Scheme
PU
03/15ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Baromètre des offres publiques 2020 | 9e édition
PU
03/11ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Software valuation update | The V-shaped recovery
PU
03/03ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : becomes a strategic partner to MCH Investment Strategies..
PU
03/01ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Pharma Fast 50
PU
02/25ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : 2020 FY results Presentation
PU
02/25ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : generated revenues of 177.9 million (-17.0%) and net pr..
PU
02/22ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Debt capital markets update – Alantra UK
PU
02/17ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Wealth Management – Novedades para las SICAVs
PU
02/10ALANTRA PARTNERS S A  : Not your parents' technology bubble
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2020 29,0 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net cash 2020 65,5 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 550 M 647 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 585
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Maria Luisa Garaña Corces Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.7.89%650
BLACKROCK, INC.4.90%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.8.93%66 054
UBS GROUP AG21.29%54 294
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION11.90%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.66%39 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ