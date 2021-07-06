Log in
    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
Alantra Partners S A : ranks #1 Independent Advisor to European Private Equity Houses

07/06/2021 | 10:20am EDT
Madrid, 6 July 2021 - Alantra, the global investment banking and asset management specialist, has ranked #1 independent advisor to European Private Equity Houses and #3 independent advisor by the number of deals advised in Europe, according to Mergermarket data for H1 2021. Year-on-year, the firm has progressed from #4 in the European tables. Alantra also achieved a remarkable position by deal count across the following geographies:

  • No. 2 Independent Advisor in Germany
  • No. 3 Independent Advisor in DACH
  • Top 5 Independent Advisor in Spain and in the UK

Alantra's rise in M&A rankings across Europe reflects its breadth of service and strong local presence. It is also a testament to its high-quality relationships with the most active Private Equity houses investing in Europe. The Technology, Industrials and Consumer Goods & Retail sectors generated the highest amount of activity, areas in which Alantra has a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Year-to-date, Alantra has advised on 75 transactions, of which 61 were M&A deals. Noteworthy transactions include: advising ARYZTA on the disposal of its North American business for USD850 million; advising Equistone on the sale of Oikos to Goldman Sachs; advising Provalliance's shareholders on the sale of a majority stake to Core Equity Holdings; advising the shareholders of global beauty business Pangaea on its investment from Inflexion, and advising Odyssenior on its sale to Colisée, a portfolio company of EQT.

Alantra's strong track record gained recognition at the Private Equity Awards, the oldest and most respected accolades bestowed on the private equity industry and those who advise it, being nominated as European Corporate Finance House of the Year and UK Corporate Finance House of the Year. The award winners will be announced on the 10th of September 2021.

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
