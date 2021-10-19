Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Alantra Partners, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNT   ES0126501131

ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.

(ALNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alantra Partners S A : strengthens its Asset Management division with the addition of Daniel Gálvez to lead the Real Estate practice

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Mr Gálvez brings to the role more than 20 years of international Real Estate experience, having held senior positions in DWS Group, APN Property Group and Rodamco Europe
  • He will join Alantra as Managing Partner to lead its Real Estate Asset Management practice strategy

Madrid - Alantra, the global investment banking and asset management specialist, is pleased to announce Daniel Gálvez as Managing Partner and head of Alantra's Real Estate strategy. Daniel brings to the role more than 20 years of Real Estate experience in the asset management field. He has been responsible for implementing portfolio management strategies with a volume of more than €4bn. He has also participated and closed transactions worth €3bn, including the structuring of Trajano Iberia Socimi, among other investment vehicles. His appointment further strengthens Alantra's capabilities in Real Estate, which has historically managed more than €1bn in various Real Estate related strategies.

Daniel joins from DWS Group, former asset management division of Deutsche Bank, responsible for the Group's Real Estate business in Spain and Portugal. Previously, Daniel worked at APN Property Group, an Australian Investment Manager responsible for the Group's Real Estate operations in Spain, Germany, and Italy. He also held senior positions at Banif, part of Santander Group, and Rodamco Europe, now Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Mr. Gálvez holds a bachelor's degree in Financial Engineering from UISEK (Ecuador) and a Global Senior Management Program from IE Business School and Chicago Booth Business School. He is also a member of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

Santiago Eguidazu, Executive Chairman of Alantra, said: "We are pleased to welcome Daniel to Alantra's team, as we are sure that his expertise will be of great value to our already successful Real Estate strategy."

Mr. Gálvez commented: "I begin with great enthusiasm this new phase at Alantra, a thriving international firm known for its quality, client focus, and a strong sense of duty."

Disclaimer

Alantra Partners SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
05:02aALANTRA PARTNERS S A : strengthens its Asset Management division with the addition of Dani..
PU
10/07ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : strengthens its specialized advisory teams by hiring five senior pr..
PU
09/23Spanish airport operator to lose $1.8 billion in revenues on new COVID-19 regulation 
RE
09/21ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : Global Consumer deals completed in H1 2021
PU
09/14ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : Activity Review | Reaching New Heights
PU
09/08ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : Spain's supervisor approves IFM's bid to buy 23% of Naturgy
RE
09/01ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : Xavier Pujol joins Alantra as Secretary General and Global General ..
PU
08/24Santander US holding to buy 20% of U.S. consumer unit for $2.5 bln
RE
07/27Alantra Partners, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/27ALANTRA PARTNERS S A : generated revenues of 142.0m (+76.1%) and attributable net profit ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2020 29,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net cash 2020 67,9 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 4,89%
Capitalization 612 M 711 M 714 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 624
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alantra Partners, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Santiago Eguidazu Mayor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iñigo de Cáceres Chief Financial Officer
Patricia Pascual Ramsay Chief Operating Officer
María Jesús García Partner-Finance & Administration
Luís Carlos Croissier Batista Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALANTRA PARTNERS, S.A.19.92%711
BLACKROCK, INC.25.74%136 415
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.38.16%92 024
UBS GROUP AG27.63%59 909
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)34.68%49 555
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.31.95%45 419