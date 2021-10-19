Alantra Partners S A : strengthens its Asset Management division with the addition of Daniel Gálvez to lead the Real Estate practice

Mr Gálvez brings to the role more than 20 years of international Real Estate experience, having held senior positions in DWS Group, APN Property Group and Rodamco Europe

Madrid - Alantra, the global investment banking and asset management specialist, is pleased to announce Daniel Gálvez as Managing Partner and head of Alantra's Real Estate strategy. Daniel brings to the role more than 20 years of Real Estate experience in the asset management field. He has been responsible for implementing portfolio management strategies with a volume of more than €4bn. He has also participated and closed transactions worth €3bn, including the structuring of Trajano Iberia Socimi, among other investment vehicles. His appointment further strengthens Alantra's capabilities in Real Estate, which has historically managed more than €1bn in various Real Estate related strategies.

Daniel joins from DWS Group, former asset management division of Deutsche Bank, responsible for the Group's Real Estate business in Spain and Portugal. Previously, Daniel worked at APN Property Group, an Australian Investment Manager responsible for the Group's Real Estate operations in Spain, Germany, and Italy. He also held senior positions at Banif, part of Santander Group, and Rodamco Europe, now Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

Mr. Gálvez holds a bachelor's degree in Financial Engineering from UISEK (Ecuador) and a Global Senior Management Program from IE Business School and Chicago Booth Business School. He is also a member of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

Santiago Eguidazu, Executive Chairman of Alantra, said: "We are pleased to welcome Daniel to Alantra's team, as we are sure that his expertise will be of great value to our already successful Real Estate strategy."

Mr. Gálvez commented: "I begin with great enthusiasm this new phase at Alantra, a thriving international firm known for its quality, client focus, and a strong sense of duty."