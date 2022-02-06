Alara Resources : Initial Mining Activities Commence at Al Wash-hi Majaza Proj

Alara Resources Limited Telephone | +61 8 9240 4211 A.B.N. 27 122 892 719 Facsimile | +968 2449 2491 Suite 1.02, 110 Erindale Road, Web | www.alararesources.com Balcatta WA 6021, Australia Email | cosec@alararesources.com PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914 ASX/MEDIA RELEASE only 7 February 2022 INITIAL MINING ACTIVITIES COMMENCE AT AL WASH-HI-MAJAZAPROJECT Key Highlights  Mining has commenced at Al Hadeetha Resources LLC's (AHRL) Al Wash-hi-Majaza use copper-gold project in Oman.  Pre-stripping of waste from Stage 1 of the project will continue over the March 2022 quarter, with first incidental ore expected to be mined the following quarter.  Primary contractor Alara Resources LLC (ARL) is undertaking this activity, via a subcontract with Al Tasnim Enterprises LLC, Oman.  The commencement of mining at Al Wash-hi-Majaza has AHRL placed to ramp up personal annualised production to 0.9Mt1 by the end of calendar 2022. Perth, Australia: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) ("Alara" or "the Company"), a base and precious metals explorer and developer with projects in Oman, is pleased to announce the commencement of mining activities at Al Hadeetha Resources LLC's Al Wash-hi-Majazacopper-gold project (Project) 51%-owned by Alara. A formal ceremony celebrating this watershed moment in the development of the Project was attended by board members and senior management of Alara, AHRL, ARL, Al Tasnim Enterprises and BMRC. The initial mining activities underway comprise pre-stripping of waste from the first stage of Al Wash-hi-Majaza. This work is being undertaken by primary contractor Alara Resources LLC (ARL), a joint venture among Alara Resources (35%), South-West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd, India (35%) and Al Tasnim Enterprises LLC Oman (30%). Pre-stripping will continue through the first quarter of calendar 2022. Ore mining forecast to commence mid calendar 2022 Ore mining is projected to commence during the June 2022 quarter, with consistent ore For recovery expected to commence in the last quarter of calendar 2022. AHRL has prepared a pre-strip schedule, which it plans to deliver over a 10-month period,

commencing February 2022 and concluding November 2022. The latter has been premised on an assumed plant commissioning date and forecast ore requirements for its first three months' operation. The quantity of material mined over the 10-monthpre-stripping period is forecast to be 4.27Mt. Over the first three months of this period, the projected total mining quantity is 260Kt. During this period, 15.6Kt of ore is expected to be mined.

1 Alara's ASX Announcements dated 1 April 2016 (Definitive Feasibility Study results initial announcement), 24 January 2017 (DFS update), 28 June 2018 (NPV update) and 29 March and 7 April 2021 (NPV updates) contain the information required by ASX Listing Rule 5.16 regarding the production target. All material assumptions underpinning the production target as announced on those dates continue to apply and have not materially changed, except to the extent that a relevant assumption in an earlier announcement referred to above has

been updated by an assumption in a later announcement referred to.