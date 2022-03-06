Alara Resources : Mining and Procurement Progress at Wash-hi Majaza Project
ASX/MEDIA RELEASE
7 March 2022
ALARA PROGRESSES MINING, ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT
ACTIVITIES AT OMAN COPPER-GOLDPROJECT
Investment highlights
Alara continues to make significant progress at its joint venture copper-gold project in Oman
First controlled blast conducted at the mine site
New contracts awarded, with approximately 70% of procurement now completed
General construction contracts now awarded.
Separately, Alara has also been awarded an exploration drilling contract for the Al Rimal limestone project in southern Oman.
Perth, Australia: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) ("Alara" or the "Company"), a base and precious metals explorer and developer with projects in Oman, is pleased to provide an update on its construction and procurement activities at the Al Hadeetha at the Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold Project in Oman. Alara owns a 51 per cent equity interest in the joint venture developing the project.
Pre-production activities commence at mining site
After formal commissioning of pre-stripping of Wash-hi Majaza pit in February 2022, pre-production activities at mine site during the month continued to focus on the following:
Topsoil over the first cut area of pit stockpiled and stored for post mine rehabilitation
First blast carried out under the supervision of Royal Oman Police, measuring the vibrations and sound impact over a 1km radius
Excavation and transport of overburden and construction of waste rock dump platforms
Extraction of top copper oxide ore and separate storage
Excavation of 1200m long water diversion channel and settling (decant) tanks
Construction of haul roads from the pit to ROM pad and waste dumping areas.
The images beginning over the page depict some of the recent progress achieved at the site.
Image 1: First controlled blast at Wash-hi Majaza site
Image 2: First cut mining activities and overburden and limited oxide copper ore removal
Image 3: Waste haulage road constructed
Image 4: Ore haul road under construction
Image 5: Topsoil storage
Image 6: Drilling in progress
Image 7: Water diversion channel
Project procurement 70% complete
Since the Company's previous update, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC continued to draw down on finance, using the capital for a number of new purchase orders and contracts. Total cumulative Capex stands at US$53.6 million in February 2022 which accounts for about 70% of total procurement packages. The figure over the page provides details of equipment and contracts already ordered/awarded as well as the progress of total procurement.
No
Details package/equipment
Supplier
Country
1
Ball Mill, SAG Mill, Crusher
CITIC
China
2
Rock Breaker
Metso-OT
Finland & India
3
Apron Feeder
L&T
India
4
Pan Feeders
Metso-OT
India
5
Magnetic Separators
ElectroZavod
India
6
Accommodation Cabins Refurbished
Al Tasnim
Oman
7
Accommodation Camp Construction
Al Naba Infrastructure
Oman
8
New Cabins - Dining, Offices etc.
Al Rehwan
Oman
9
Fencing
Al Naba Infrastructure
Oman
10
Conveyors
Al Tasnim
Oman
11
Belt Weigher and Vibrating Screens
Schenck
India
12
Hydrocyclones
Weir
UAE
13
Conveyor safety switches
Smart SAA
India
14
Construction of Access Road
Al Naba Infrastructure
Oman
15
Pressure Filters
Matec
Italy
16
Regrinding Mill
Metso Outotec
USA
17
Electrical Packages - Panels, Motors,
ABB
India
Telecom
18
Transformers
Voltamp
Oman
19
Dust Collector
Stratgem Projects
India
20
Powerlines
ONEIC
Oman
21
Agitator
Afromix
SA
22
Sampling and Analyzing System
Metso Outotec
USA
23
Air Compressor
Bin Salim
Oman
