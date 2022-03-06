Log in
    AUQ   AU000000AUQ7

ALARA RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUQ)
Alara Resources : Mining and Procurement Progress at Wash-hi Majaza Project

03/06/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Alara Resources Limited

Telephone |

+61 8 9240 4211

A.B.N. 27 122 892 719

Facsimile

|

+968 2449 2491

Suite 1.02, 110 Erindale Road,

Web

|

www.alararesources.com

Balcatta WA 6021, Australia

Email

|

cosec@alararesources.com

PO Box 963, Balcatta WA 6914

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

7 March 2022

ALARA PROGRESSES MINING, ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT

ACTIVITIES AT OMAN COPPER-GOLDPROJECT

Investment highlights

  • Alara continues to make significant progress at its joint venture copper-gold project in Oman
  • First controlled blast conducted at the mine site
  • New contracts awarded, with approximately 70% of procurement now completed
  • General construction contracts now awarded.
  • Separately, Alara has also been awarded an exploration drilling contract for the Al Rimal limestone project in southern Oman.

Perth, Australia: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) ("Alara" or the "Company"), a base and precious metals explorer and developer with projects in Oman, is pleased to provide an update on its construction and procurement activities at the Al Hadeetha at the Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold Project in Oman. Alara owns a 51 per cent equity interest in the joint venture developing the project.

Pre-production activities commence at mining site

After formal commissioning of pre-stripping of Wash-hi Majaza pit in February 2022, pre-production activities at mine site during the month continued to focus on the following:

  • Topsoil over the first cut area of pit stockpiled and stored for post mine rehabilitation
  • First blast carried out under the supervision of Royal Oman Police, measuring the vibrations and sound impact over a 1km radius
  • Excavation and transport of overburden and construction of waste rock dump platforms
  • Extraction of top copper oxide ore and separate storage
  • Excavation of 1200m long water diversion channel and settling (decant) tanks
  • Construction of haul roads from the pit to ROM pad and waste dumping areas.

The images beginning over the page depict some of the recent progress achieved at the site.

Image 1: First controlled blast at Wash-hi Majaza site

Image 2: First cut mining activities and overburden and limited oxide copper ore removal

Image 3: Waste haulage road constructed

Image 4: Ore haul road under construction

Image 5: Topsoil storage

Image 6: Drilling in progress

Image 7: Water diversion channel

Project procurement 70% complete

Since the Company's previous update, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC continued to draw down on finance, using the capital for a number of new purchase orders and contracts. Total cumulative Capex stands at US$53.6 million in February 2022 which accounts for about 70% of total procurement packages. The figure over the page provides details of equipment and contracts already ordered/awarded as well as the progress of total procurement.

No

Details package/equipment

Supplier

Country

1

Ball Mill, SAG Mill, Crusher

CITIC

China

2

Rock Breaker

Metso-OT

Finland & India

3

Apron Feeder

L&T

India

4

Pan Feeders

Metso-OT

India

5

Magnetic Separators

ElectroZavod

India

6

Accommodation Cabins Refurbished

Al Tasnim

Oman

7

Accommodation Camp Construction

Al Naba Infrastructure

Oman

8

New Cabins - Dining, Offices etc.

Al Rehwan

Oman

9

Fencing

Al Naba Infrastructure

Oman

10

Conveyors

Al Tasnim

Oman

11

Belt Weigher and Vibrating Screens

Schenck

India

12

Hydrocyclones

Weir

UAE

13

Conveyor safety switches

Smart SAA

India

14

Construction of Access Road

Al Naba Infrastructure

Oman

15

Pressure Filters

Matec

Italy

16

Regrinding Mill

Metso Outotec

USA

17

Electrical Packages - Panels, Motors,

ABB

India

Telecom

18

Transformers

Voltamp

Oman

19

Dust Collector

Stratgem Projects

India

20

Powerlines

ONEIC

Oman

21

Agitator

Afromix

SA

22

Sampling and Analyzing System

Metso Outotec

USA

23

Air Compressor

Bin Salim

Oman

ASX Code | AUQ

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alara Resources Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
