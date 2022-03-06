Alara Resources : Mining and Procurement Progress at Wash-hi Majaza Project

For personal use only

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

7 March 2022

ALARA PROGRESSES MINING, ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT

ACTIVITIES AT OMAN COPPER-GOLDPROJECT

Investment highlights

Alara continues to make significant progress at its joint venture copper-gold project in Oman

copper-gold project in Oman First controlled blast conducted at the mine site

New contracts awarded, with approximately 70% of procurement now completed

General construction contracts now awarded.

Separately, Alara has also been awarded an exploration drilling contract for the Al Rimal limestone project in southern Oman.

Perth, Australia: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) ("Alara" or the "Company"), a base and precious metals explorer and developer with projects in Oman, is pleased to provide an update on its construction and procurement activities at the Al Hadeetha at the Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold Project in Oman. Alara owns a 51 per cent equity interest in the joint venture developing the project.

Pre-production activities commence at mining site

After formal commissioning of pre-stripping of Wash-hi Majaza pit in February 2022, pre-production activities at mine site during the month continued to focus on the following:

Topsoil over the first cut area of pit stockpiled and stored for post mine rehabilitation

First blast carried out under the supervision of Royal Oman Police, measuring the vibrations and sound impact over a 1km radius

Excavation and transport of overburden and construction of waste rock dump platforms

Extraction of top copper oxide ore and separate storage

Excavation of 1200m long water diversion channel and settling (decant) tanks

Construction of haul roads from the pit to ROM pad and waste dumping areas.

The images beginning over the page depict some of the recent progress achieved at the site.