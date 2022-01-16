Alara Resources : Saudi Arabia Update

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

Monday, 17 January 2022

ALARA PRESENTS TO MINING FORUM IN RIYADH

KEY SAUDI ARABIA PROJECT AUCTION PROCESS TO COMMENCE SOON

Key Highlights

Alara Resources presents at the 2022 Future Minerals Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Alara's recently appointed Country Manager - KSA, Mr. Fadi Zenaty, who has 18 years' professional experience in mining and construction projects in the Middle East, represents the Company at the forum

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources announces initial mineral licensing round for the Al Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper project to commence soon

Perth, Australia: Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ) ("Alara" or "the Company") a base and precious metals explorer and developer with projects in Oman, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 Future Minerals Forum, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Key information on the future status of the Saudi Arabian Al Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper project was released at the Forum.

Alara presents at January 2022 Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

The Government of Saudi Arabian, which organised the January 2022 Future Minerals Forum, updated participants on recent mining industry developments in the Kingdom. It also provided the opportunity for Saudi Arabia to highlight the mineral exploration and mining investment opportunities it offers to overseas investors.

Alara was represented at the forum by its recently appointed Country Manager - KSA, Mr. Fadi Zenaty, who has 18 years' professional experience in mining and construction projects in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. He outlined the Company's progress in Oman and noted Alara's interest in bidding for the Saudi-based Al Khnaiguiyah project through a market mechanism in the Forum. Mr. Zenaty's presentation is attached.

Auction process for Al Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper project to soon start

In a development of particular interest to Alara, the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources (DMMR) announced at the Forum that the first mineral licensing round for the Al Khnaiguiyah Zinc-Copper project would soon get underway.

The project will be tendered as an exploration licence, covering an area of 353.8km2 which includes Alara's previous project licence area. The auction process will have three stages, starting with Registrations of Interest. This will be followed by a Qualification stage and, finally, Bidding and Grant.

Alara has registered its interest in the auction process with the DMMR. From here, the Company will await tender updates through the official channels and respond appropriately, to ensure it is in a position to make a competitive bid for the licence.