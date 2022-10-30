Saudi Arabia to auction five new mining exploration licences in 2023 -statement

RIYADH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is planning to
auction five new mining exploration licences with copper, zinc,
lead and iron deposits for local and international investors in
2023, the mining minister said on Sunday, as it diversifies the
economy away from hydrocarbons.
The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the
licences in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and
Ar Ridaniyah, a statement from Bandar Al-Khorayef said.
The licences will be awarded under a new law that came into
effect in January 2021 and aims to accelerate foreign investment
in the sector as part of efforts to diversify the economy away
from hydrocarbons.
Riyadh's efforts to build an economy that does not rely on
oil involves a shift towards mining vast untapped reserves of
several resources including phosphate, gold, copper, uranium and
bauxite, the main source of aluminium.
The government estimates the kingdom's unused mineral
resources to be valued at 5 trillion riyal ($1.33 trillion).
Most of the new licences have zinc and copper deposits
while Jabal Idsas is for iron, the statement said, adding that
Umm Hadid in Riyadh region includes also lead, copper and
silver.
"(The new licences) aim to achieve the goals of Saudi
Vision 2030 and the increase of the mining sector's contribution
to the gross domestic product to $64 billion in 2030,"
Khorayef's statement said.
Vision 2030 is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan
to transform the country's economy by 2030 as the kingdom
prepares for the post-fossil-fuel era.
The five licences will follow Khnaighuiyah mines, where
zinc and copper deposits are estimated around 26 million tonnes
and which were awarded to a consortium of Moxico Resources PLC
and Ajlan & Bros Mining Co. last month.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet and
Nick Macfie)