    AD.UN   CAC010971014

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

06/01/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on June 1, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominee trustees recommended by management and listed in the Trust’s information circular and proxy statement dated April 21, 2021 was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold
Jay Ripley 12,895,659(97.18%) 374,295(2.82%)
E. Mitchell Shier 13,170,323(99.25%) 99,631(0.75%)
Mary C. Ritchie 12,842,213(96.78%) 427,741(3.22%)
Stephen King 13,223,265(99.65%) 46,689(0.35%)
Robert Bertram 12,675,782(95.52%) 594,172(4.48%)
Sophia Langlois 13,142,345(99.04%) 127,609(0.96%)

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris’ profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

About Alaris:

The Trust provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
