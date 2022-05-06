Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD.UN   CAC010971014

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
18.53 CAD   +1.37%
04:14pAlaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting
GL
01:00pTRANSCRIPT : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2022 First Quarter Results
GL
Summary 
Summary

Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

05/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominee trustees recommended by management and listed in the Trust’s information circular and proxy statement dated March 21, 2022 was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold
Jay Ripley 11,344,624 (99.49%) 57,583 (0.51%)
E. Mitchell Shier 10,841,546 (95.08%) 560,661 (4.92%)
Stephen King 11,344,730 (99.50%) 57,477 (0.50%)
Robert Bertram 11,080,841 (97.18%) 321,366 (2.82%)
Sophia Langlois 11,100,306 (97.35%) 301,901 (2.65%)
Kim Lynch Proctor 11,331,445 (99.38%) 70,762 (0.62%)

“Alaris would like to thank Mary Ritchie for her 14 years of service to Alaris. Mary was an excellent board member and made significant contributions to Alaris’ success over the years,” said Steve King, President and CEO.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris’ profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

 


Financials
Sales 2022 169 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 112 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net Debt 2022 283 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,71x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 827 M 643 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
EV / Sales 2023 6,09x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
John F. Ripley Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
