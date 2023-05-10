Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
16.07 CAD   -8.75%
05:40pAlaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting
GL
11:00aTranscript : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
10:33aNational Bank Cuts Price Target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust on Sandbox Settlement Accruals, LMS Deferrals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

05/10/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2023. Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 28, 2023, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold
Peter Grosskopf 14,221,424 (99.36%) 92,143 (0.64%)
E. Mitchell Shier 13,764,080 (96.16%) 549,487 (3.84%)
Stephen King 14,228,252 (99.40%) 85,315 (0.60%)
Robert Bertram 13,758,302 (96.12%) 555,265 (3.88%)
Sophia Langlois 13,880,577 (96.97%) 432,990 (3.03%)
Kim Lynch Proctor 13,863,127 (96.85%) 450,440 (3.15%)

"Alaris would like to thank Jay Ripley for his years of service to Alaris. As a former partner and entrepreneur, Jay brought a different skillset to Alaris that was valued by our board," said Steve King, President and CEO.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris' profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com  

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.


All news about ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
05:40pAlaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting
GL
11:00aTranscript : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May ..
CI
10:33aNational Bank Cuts Price Target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust on Sandbox Settl..
MT
05/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/09Alaris Equity Partners Brief: Q1 Revenue of $36.7 Million; ..
MT
05/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2023 First Quarter Results
GL
04/27Alaris Equity Partners Invests US$36.5 Million into Federal Management Partners
MT
04/27Alaris Equity Partners Announces an Investment of US$36.5 Million Into a New Partner
GL
04/06Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call a..
GL
04/06Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call a..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 150 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2023 68,8 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2023 273 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 7,68%
Capitalization 801 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,16x
EV / Sales 2024 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,61 CAD
Average target price 21,92 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
John F. Ripley Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST9.79%598
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.06%24 464
EQT AB (PUBL)-6.89%23 900
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC23.82%2 425
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-1.07%2 395
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.90%2 232
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer