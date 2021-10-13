Log in
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Alaris Equity Partners Announces Board Member Appointment

10/13/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust” or “Alaris”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Lynch Proctor to the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) effective October 13, 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim to the Alaris Board. Kim’s extensive experience and knowledge across a range of diverse strategic roles will be invaluable to Alaris as we continue to grow. I look forward to working with Kim and leveraging her unique expertise.” said Steve King, President & CEO, Alaris.

Ms. Lynch Proctor is an experienced board director, private equity executive, lawyer, and accountant with over 20 years of experience.  She is an Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSX: POU), where she serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Reserves and Governance Committees.  She also serves as a director of several non-profit and municipal organizations, including the Calgary Police Commission, where she is Chair of the Complaint Oversight Committee and a member of the Finance and Audit Committee.  From 2009 to 2016, Ms. Lynch Proctor was the Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of KERN Partners, a Calgary based energy focused private equity firm, and prior thereto a practising lawyer and chartered professional accountant with Felesky Flynn LLP, Bennett Jones LLP, and Deloitte, respectively, advising corporate clients on domestic and international transactions.  Ms. Lynch Proctor obtained both a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Calgary, a Master of Laws degree from New York University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. 

ABOUT ALARIS:
The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

ir@alarisequity.com
P: (403) 260-1457
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
