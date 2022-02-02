Log in
Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2021 Year End Results, Conference Call and Webcast

02/02/2022 | 05:23pm EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its 2021 year-end results for the period ended December 31, 2021 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11am ET) the following day, Thursday, March 10, 2022 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants in North America can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-866-475-5449. Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q4 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay for a week. You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-855-859-2056 and entering the Conference ID: 8765653 with Web PIN: 7852. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investors” section - “Presentations and Events”, on our website at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


