Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:53:57 2023-04-06 pm EDT
16.27 CAD   -0.61%
01:07pAlaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
01:07pAlaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
03/30ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

04/06/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11am ET) the following day, Wednesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants must register for the call using this link: Pre-registration to Q1 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). Participants can access the webcast here: Q1 webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months. Participants can also find the link on our website, stored under the "Investors” section - “Presentations and Events”, at www.alarisequitypartners.com.

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
01:07pAlaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call a..
GL
01:07pAlaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2023 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call a..
GL
03/30ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend da..
FA
03/20Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
03/20Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
03/20Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Trust Distribution for the First Quarter o..
CI
03/10Transcript : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10,..
CI
03/10Alaris Equity Partners Posts Lower Q4 2022 Earnings Year Over Year; National Bank Raise..
MT
03/10Alaris Equity Partners Posts Lower Q4 2022 Earnings Year Over Year
MT
03/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial R..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 160 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2023 84,9 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net Debt 2023 218 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 8,25%
Capitalization 742 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
EV / Sales 2024 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,37 CAD
Average target price 22,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
John F. Ripley Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST2.06%551
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG2.50%23 978
EQT AB (PUBL)-6.75%23 501
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-4.14%2 293
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.99%2 271
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC13.43%2 201
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer