NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF

UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11am ET) the following day, Thursday, November 9, 2023 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.



Participants must register for the call using this link: Pre-re g istr a t i o n to Q3 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). Participants can access the webcast here: Q3 w e b cast . A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months. Participants can also find the link on our website, stored under the "Investors" section - "Presentations and Events", at www.alarisequitypartners.com .

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com