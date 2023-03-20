Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:50:34 2023-03-20 am EDT
16.19 CAD   -0.37%
11:36aAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
11:36aAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
03/10Transcript : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution

03/20/2023 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.34 per trust unit for the first quarter of 2023, representing $1.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on April 17, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
11:36aAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
11:36aAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q1 Distribution
GL
03/10Transcript : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10,..
CI
03/10Alaris Equity Partners Posts Lower Q4 2022 Earnings Year Over Year; National Bank Raise..
MT
03/10Alaris Equity Partners Posts Lower Q4 2022 Earnings Year Over Year
MT
03/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial R..
GL
03/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial R..
GL
03/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/14Alaris Equity Partners, Brookfield, Invest US$546 Million in US Plastic-Surgery Chain B..
MT
02/14IIROC Trade Resumption - AD.UN
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 160 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2023 84,9 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
Net Debt 2023 218 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 8,31%
Capitalization 736 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
EV / Sales 2024 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,25 CAD
Average target price 22,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
John F. Ripley Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST1.31%536
EQT AB (PUBL)-10.70%22 308
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-8.13%21 099
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-5.93%2 116
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-9.82%2 106
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC1.63%1 931