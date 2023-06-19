Advanced search
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55:50 2023-06-19 pm EDT
15.39 CAD   +0.39%
03:49pAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution
05/23Alaris Equity Partners Announces Stock Buyback
05/23Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, representing 2.2% of its issued share capital.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution

06/19/2023 | 03:49pm EDT
Not for Distribution in the United States. Failure to Comply With This Restriction May Constitute a Violation of United States Securities Law.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.34 per trust unit for the second quarter of 2023, representing $1.36 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on July 17, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: 403-260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


Financials
Sales 2023 154 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2023 66,9 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net Debt 2023 273 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 8,89%
Capitalization 697 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,30x
EV / Sales 2024 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,33 CAD
Average target price 21,63 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. Grosskopf Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-4.43%528
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG8.42%25 685
EQT AB (PUBL)0.36%24 691
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-5.44%2 324
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.90%2 279
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC10.07%2 182
