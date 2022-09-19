Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD.UN   CAC010971017

ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST

(AD.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:50 2022-09-19 pm EDT
16.89 CAD   -0.18%
12:47pAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution
GL
12:47pAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution
GL
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution

09/19/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.33 per trust unit for the third quarter of 2022, representing $1.32 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on October 17, 2022 to unitholders of record on September 30, 2022.

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


All news about ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
12:47pAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution
GL
12:47pAlaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q3 Distribution
GL
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
08/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Expects Revenue for the Third Quarter 2022
CI
08/09Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Releases 2022 Second Quarter Results and Announces ..
GL
07/11Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2022 Q2 Financial Results, Conference Call a..
GL
06/29ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution
AQ
06/17Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 177 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 116 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net Debt 2022 394 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,91x
Yield 2022 7,95%
Capitalization 766 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,92 CAD
Average target price 22,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Walter King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amanda Frazer Chief Financial Officer
John F. Ripley Chairman
Gregg Delcourt Chief Investment Officer
Sophia Langlois Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-9.95%577
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-40.76%24 244
EQT AB (PUBL)-49.96%22 821
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-21.31%2 839
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-46.00%2 503
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-12.31%2 314