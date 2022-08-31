Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback_29082022

DISCLOSURE

Date: 29.08.2022

Subject: Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback

The Board of Directors of Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortakligi A.S. have adopted the following resolutions in its meeting dated August 29, 2022:

Initiating a share buyback program to protect all shareholder's rights, minority shareholders in particular, and contribute during the formation of price, thus lowering the discount on the net asset value.

A share buy-back shall be initiated pursuant to the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Share Buy-Back No. II-22.1 and the related announcements dated July 21, 2016 and July 25, 2016

Total maximum funds allocated for share buyback transactions shall be determined as TL 37,000,000,

It is determined to repurchase up to TL 1,000,000 nominally valued shares,

Authorize Mehmet Ahkemoglu (Chairman) for this process,

The share buyback shall be put on the agenda of the first following general assembly meeting, and shall be presented to the information and approval of the shareholders at the general assembly.

Note: As per the Guidelines issued by the Capital Markets Board on Communiqué II-15.1 governing Public Disclosure of Material Events, the disclosure made in Turkish is official and supersedes the translation to English.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.