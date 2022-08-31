Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGYO   TRAALGYO91Q5

ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(ALGYO)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-28
35.96 TRY   -0.39%
06:31aALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback_29082022
PU
08/29Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,000,000 shares, for TRY 37 million.
CI
08/29Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback_29082022

08/31/2022 | 06:31am EDT
DISCLOSURE

Date: 29.08.2022

Subject: Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback

The Board of Directors of Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortakligi A.S. have adopted the following resolutions in its meeting dated August 29, 2022:

Initiating a share buyback program to protect all shareholder's rights, minority shareholders in particular, and contribute during the formation of price, thus lowering the discount on the net asset value.

A share buy-back shall be initiated pursuant to the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on Share Buy-Back No. II-22.1 and the related announcements dated July 21, 2016 and July 25, 2016

  • Total maximum funds allocated for share buyback transactions shall be determined as TL 37,000,000,
  • It is determined to repurchase up to TL 1,000,000 nominally valued shares,
  • Authorize Mehmet Ahkemoglu (Chairman) for this process,
  • The share buyback shall be put on the agenda of the first following general assembly meeting, and shall be presented to the information and approval of the shareholders at the general assembly.

Note: As per the Guidelines issued by the Capital Markets Board on Communiqué II-15.1 governing Public Disclosure of Material Events, the disclosure made in Turkish is official and supersedes the translation to English.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
Net income 2021 1 261 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net cash 2021 120 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,61x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 2 299 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2020 62,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Harun Hanne Moreno General Manager
Fatma Acar Finance Manager
Mustafa Filiz Non-Executive Chairman
Kudret Vurgun Independent Non-Executive Director
Mustafa Tansu Uslu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.9.23%126
GECINA-26.97%6 630
MIRVAC GROUP-29.21%5 649
THE GPT GROUP-23.80%5 498
ICADE-30.84%3 307
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-20.33%3 244