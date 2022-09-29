Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    ALGYO   TRAALGYO91Q5

ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(ALGYO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-27
42.04 TRY   -1.78%
09/08Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Notification Regarding Share Buy Back_06092022
PU
09/05Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Notification Regarding Share Buy Back_02092022
PU
08/31Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Disclosure Regarding the Share Buyback_29082022
PU
Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Sale of 4 Units in Sishane Alarko-Dim Business Center

09/29/2022 | 04:24am EDT
DISCLOSURE

Date: 27.09.2022

Subject: Sale of 4 Units in Sishane Alarko-Dim Business Centre

On 27.09.2022, Board of Directors of Alarko GYO resolute to;

the sale of 4 units in Alarko-DIM business centre in return for TL 39,640,000 + VAT to Sürgü Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.S.

The amount is determined to be paid in cash during the transfer of the land title.

Note: As per the Guidelines issued by the Capital Markets Board on Communiqué II-15.1 governing Public Disclosure of Material Events, the disclosure made in Turkish is official and supersedes the translation to English.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.

Disclaimer

Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net income 2021 1 261 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net cash 2021 120 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,61x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 2 687 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2020 62,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Harun Hanne Moreno General Manager
Fatma Acar Finance Manager
Mustafa Filiz Non-Executive Chairman
Kudret Vurgun Independent Non-Executive Director
Mustafa Tansu Uslu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARKO GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.27.70%145
GECINA-35.80%5 611
MIRVAC GROUP-34.19%4 860
THE GPT GROUP-31.00%4 657
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-30.52%2 877
ICADE-40.25%2 750