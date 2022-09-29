Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Sale of 4 Units in Sishane Alarko-Dim Business Center

DISCLOSURE

Date: 27.09.2022

Subject: Sale of 4 Units in Sishane Alarko-Dim Business Centre

On 27.09.2022, Board of Directors of Alarko GYO resolute to;

the sale of 4 units in Alarko-DIM business centre in return for TL 39,640,000 + VAT to Sürgü Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.S.

The amount is determined to be paid in cash during the transfer of the land title.

