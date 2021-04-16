Alarko : Dividend Distribution-15.04.2021

DISCLOSURE
Date: 15.04.2021
Subject: Dividend Distribution
On 15.04.2021, the General Assembly has approved the BoD' proposal to distribute TL 60.030.000 (gross) as dividend starting from 11.05.2021.
Note: As per the Guidelines issued by the Capital Markets Board on Communiqué II-15.1 governing Public Disclosure of Material Events, the disclosure made in Turkish is official and supersedes the translation to English.
We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.
ALARKO HOLDİNG A.Ş.
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION TABLE FOR 2020 (TL)
|
1.
|
Paid-in Capital
|
|
435.000.000,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
General Legal Reserves (Based on the Legal Records)
|
|
20.284.263,25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information regarding the privilege, if there is any dividend privilege in accordance with
|
-
|
|
the Articles of Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CMB
|
|
Legal Records
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Profit / (Loss)
|
948.118.476
|
42.659.807,74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Taxes (-)
|
42.135.538
|
6.451.906,55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Net Profit (*) (=)
|
801.953.738
|
36.207.901,19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Previous Years' Losses (-)
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
General Legal Reserves (-)
|
8.340.178
|
1.810.395,06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
NET DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT (=)
|
793.613.560
|
34.397.506,13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Donations Within The Year (+)
|
175.500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Net Distributable Profit Including the Donations
|
793.789.060
|
|
34.397.506,13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
First Dividend to Shareholders of Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
−
|
Cash
|
39.689.453
|
|
21.750.000,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
−
|
Bonus Issue
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
−
|
Total
|
39.689.453
|
|
21.750.000,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Dividend Distributed to Privileged Shareholders
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.
|
Other Distributed Dividend
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
− To Member of Board of Directors
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
−
|
To Employees
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
− To Other Persons Excluding Shareholders
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.
|
Dividends to the holders of Redeemed Shares
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.
|
Second Dividend to Shareholders of Ordinary Shares
|
20.340.547
|
|
12.615.000,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.
|
General Legal Reserves
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.
|
Statutory Reserves
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.
|
Special Reserves
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.
|
EXTRAORDINARY RESERVES
|
733.583.560
|
32.506,13
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.
|
Distributable Other Sources
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Net profit for the company is 905.982.938- TL, however the dividend distribution is based on a net profit of 801.953.738- TL considering the minority interest amount of 104.029.200- TL.
DIVIDEND RATES TABLE
|
|
Group
|
Total Dividend (TL)
|
Total Dividend/ Net
|
Dividend Per 1 TL Nominal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributable Profit
|
Valued Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Dividend (TL)
|
Bonus Issue (TL)
|
Rate (%)
|
Amount (TL)
|
Rate (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.025.500
|
-
|
6,43
|
0,1173
|
11,73
|
NET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
51.025.500
|
-
|
6,43
|
0,1173
|
11,73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Alarko Holding AS published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 14:10:06 UTC.