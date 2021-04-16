Alarko : Dividend Distribution-15.04.2021

DISCLOSURE

Date: 15.04.2021

Subject: Dividend Distribution

On 15.04.2021, the General Assembly has approved the BoD' proposal to distribute TL 60.030.000 (gross) as dividend starting from 11.05.2021.

Note: As per the Guidelines issued by the Capital Markets Board on Communiqué II-15.1 governing Public Disclosure of Material Events, the disclosure made in Turkish is official and supersedes the translation to English.

We proclaim that our above disclosure is in conformity with the principles set down in "Material Events Communiqué" of Capital Markets Board, and it fully reflects all information coming to our knowledge on the subject matter thereof, and it is in conformity with our books, records and documents, and all reasonable efforts have been shown by our Company in order to obtain all information fully and accurately about the subject matter thereof, and we're personally liable for the disclosures.