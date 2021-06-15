Log in
    ALARK   TRAALARK91Q0

ALARKO HOLDING A.S.

(ALARK)
Alarko : MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ Receive the Best Employer Award

06/15/2021
14.06.2021 -

2021 'Turkey's Best Employers' awards were distributed within the scope of Kincentric Best Employers Program. MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ, Alarko Energy Group Companies, were named among the best employers of Turkey.

Carrying out successful works also in the field of human resources coupled with its high-quality service approach and principle of energy for life in the field of electricity distribution, MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ have been awarded the 'Best Employer Award' in Turkey in 2021 in the 'Best Employers' survey that has been held by Kincentric, the global leading human resources and management consulting company, for 20 years and in Turkey since 2006.

Stating that they owe the 'Best Employer' award granted as a result of the 'Kincentric Best Employers' survey held with the participation of nearly 400 companies from each sector every year to their improvement efforts spent every year in various categories in line with the employees' requirements aiming to create a constructive and positive culture at the company and increase employee engagement, General Manager Erol Uçmazbaş commented on the award: 'We continue our works non-stop without compromising our service quality despite all the challenges caused by the outbreak. Recognizing that our most valuable assets are our human resources, we attach great importance to our employees and employee satisfaction. We continued adding young and well-trained colleagues to our staff despite the current challenges we encounter since we make long-term plans. I should admit that we owe our ever-increasing employee engagement, to a great extent, to our human resources applications strengthening internal collaboration, internal communication efforts and trainings supporting personal development, as well our approach not compromising equal opportunities. It makes us very happy to be rewarded with the best employer award. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to mainly our Human Resources team, which made a great contribution to the receipt of said awards, as well as all our managers and our company in particular.'

Disclaimer

Alarko Holding AS published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 698 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 032 M 480 M 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 4 522
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart ALARKO HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Alarko Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,70 TRY
Last Close Price 9,27 TRY
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ayhan Yavrucu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mustafa Filiz Head-Financial Affairs
Ömer Çelik Senior Vice President-Finance
Izzet Garih Chairman
Turgut Çelik Deputy Senior VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARKO HOLDING A.S.7.29%480
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.54%29 699
HAL TRUST31.27%15 641
KINNEVIK AB56.00%11 115
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 302
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY28.55%10 099