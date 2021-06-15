Alarko : MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ Receive the Best Employer Award

14.06.2021 -

2021 'Turkey's Best Employers' awards were distributed within the scope of Kincentric Best Employers Program. MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ, Alarko Energy Group Companies, were named among the best employers of Turkey.

Carrying out successful works also in the field of human resources coupled with its high-quality service approach and principle of energy for life in the field of electricity distribution, MEDAŞ and MEPAŞ have been awarded the 'Best Employer Award' in Turkey in 2021 in the 'Best Employers' survey that has been held by Kincentric, the global leading human resources and management consulting company, for 20 years and in Turkey since 2006.

Stating that they owe the 'Best Employer' award granted as a result of the 'Kincentric Best Employers' survey held with the participation of nearly 400 companies from each sector every year to their improvement efforts spent every year in various categories in line with the employees' requirements aiming to create a constructive and positive culture at the company and increase employee engagement, General Manager Erol Uçmazbaş commented on the award: 'We continue our works non-stop without compromising our service quality despite all the challenges caused by the outbreak. Recognizing that our most valuable assets are our human resources, we attach great importance to our employees and employee satisfaction. We continued adding young and well-trained colleagues to our staff despite the current challenges we encounter since we make long-term plans. I should admit that we owe our ever-increasing employee engagement, to a great extent, to our human resources applications strengthening internal collaboration, internal communication efforts and trainings supporting personal development, as well our approach not compromising equal opportunities. It makes us very happy to be rewarded with the best employer award. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to mainly our Human Resources team, which made a great contribution to the receipt of said awards, as well as all our managers and our company in particular.'