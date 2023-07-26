Knowledge Base assistant harnesses the power of large language models

Alarm.com announces the launch ofGopher Info, a new AI-powered assistant for technicians and service providers that leverages large language models to improve service provider efficiency and operations – from training and sales to installation and support. Alarm.com service providers will be one of the first groups in the security industry to have this resource which is accessible through the Alarm.com Partner Portal and Alarm.com’s mobile app for service providers, MobileTech. Gopher Info is in limited release and will be more widely available this summer.

“Innovation is in our DNA and we are always looking for ways to use new technology that enhances service provider efficiency,” said Jason DaCosta, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at Alarm.com. “This is a significant advancement for the security industry and sets a higher standard for support usability.”

Alarm.com service providers will have immediate access to relevant and helpful information since Gopher Info learns from Alarm.com’s proprietary Knowledge Base. A service provider can simply type in a question such as:

Can you explain to me how Smart Arming and Arming Schedules work?

How do I install a Smart Gateway?

Do I need a power module to install a VDB750 with mechanical chimes?

How many Video Analytics rules can my customers create on their video doorbells?

Gopher Info provides trusted responses in easy-to-understand language based on information created by Alarm.com experts. In seconds, it contextualizes, processes, and summarizes information from Alarm.com installation guides, product summaries, specification sheets, troubleshooting best practices, and training materials.

Gopher Info provides a much-needed solution for Alarm.com service providers, enabling their technicians and service personnel to streamline access to technical and troubleshooting resources, which is critical given the labor challenges many face today. This is another tool for Alarm.com service providers who will be able to increase efficiency, enhance operations, and improve the customer experience.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and are also available in select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726786977/en/