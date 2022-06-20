Alarm.com Debuts Solar Program for Start of Summer

Service providers to offer solar smarter home solutions to consumers and the solar industry

Solar is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the U.S. energy industry, with an average annual growth rate of 42 percent over the past decade. In response to increased demand, Alarm.com is offering an integrated solar monitoring solution for service providers with a new Solar Automation & Awareness service package and Solar Program Certification Course.

Alarm.com’s solar monitoring offering allows customers with SolarEdge and Enphase inverters (which combined account for more than 90 percent of all solar inverters in the U.S.) to monitor home solar panel energy production and consumption. With the Solar Monitoring add-on, Alarm.com subscribers can track energy data for the day, week, past month, and past 12 months. All within the Alarm.com mobile app, they can monitor the property’s solar data alongside security and other energy-saving devices and features, to lower power bills, and reduce environmental footprint. As part of a comprehensive smart energy management solution, solar monitoring gives subscribers the information and insights to reduce overall energy consumption and manage a broad ecosystem of automation devices to compensate when solar production is low, such as raising the thermostat setpoint or turning off lights.

“Alarm.com offers solar monitoring as part of an all-in-one solution in response to the customer’s desire for sustainable energy solutions with their home automation and security system,” said Shawn Barry, Vice President of Strategic Sales at Alarm.com. “The Alarm.com Solar Monitoring integration enables homeowners with SolarEdge or Enphase inverters to monitor home solar panel energy production and consumption in the Alarm.com mobile app, empowering them to make smarter decisions about home energy use.”

Alarm.com’s service provider partners recognize the growing opportunity that solar energy solutions can have on their business but many haven’t been sure where to start. The Alarm.com Solar Program can help service providers by integrating third-party solar market leaders into the proposal, licensing, and installation process. The Alarm.com Solar Program offers two new solar service plans that are available to either prospective or current Alarm.com customers.

The Solar Program officially launches this month. Alarm.com solutions have limited international availability. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005395/en/