Alarm.com For Business Introduces Pro Series: Most Advanced Cameras To Date









Photos: Alarm.com's newest commercial-grade cameras have varifocal lenses and 4MP recording options. Pro Series cameras are compatible with exclusive business software like Business Activity Analytics.





TYSONS, Va. (March 1, 2022) - In advance of ISC West, Alarm.com for Business introduces its new line of business security cameras, the Pro Series commercial-grade Power Over Ethernet (PoE) cameras. For use in a wide range of commercial applications, the cameras help businesses monitor and manage their properties, from a single warehouse to a nationwide chain of storefronts. The cameras include access to exclusive Business Activity Analytics software, transforming them into powerful business operations tools, and are NDAA compliant*.

There are four new cameras now available: Two 1080p domes with varifocal and fixed lens options, a 4MP varifocal turret, and a 4MP varifocal bullet. The 4MP varifocal bullet includes an audible buzzer and supports Alarm.com's Perimeter Guard™ deterrence technology. The cameras integrate seamlessly with the Alarm.com platform including intrusion and access control and both dome cameras include dark grey covers to provide aesthetic and install flexibility.

Alarm.com for Business recently introduced Business Activity Analytics, an innovative video analytics technology solution that provides commercial managers with insights on key performance indicators and alerts, to help business owners gain insight into customer and employee behaviors. This suite of analytics offers occupancy tracking, people counting, heat mapping, crowd gathering detection, and queue monitoring. Businesses can receive alerts if occupancy limits are exceeded, checkout line wait times are too long, or if too many people are crowding a defined area. In addition to alerts, businesses can receive reports and heat maps that show foot traffic trends and analysis.

"Historically, investments in surveillance cameras have been for crime deterrence and forensic recording, but we're excited to release the new Pro Series cameras and Business Activity Analytics to additionally deliver operational metrics and provide an enhanced return on investment to business owners," said Dan Kerzner, Chief Product Officer, Alarm.com.

The new Pro Series cameras are hassle free, offer plug and play install, support 24/7 onboard and SVR recording options, and will be on display during the ISC West show, March 23-25, 2022 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Alarm.com at booth #16039.

Alarm.com for Business technology is professionally installed and serviced by commercial business security experts. Alarm.com solutions have limited international availability. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

Note: *Information regarding NDAA compliance is accurate as of the date of this release. Read Alarm.com's NDAA Statement for additional information.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.