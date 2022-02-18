Alarm com : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

alrm-20210830
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 30, 2021
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(d)Election of New Director
On September 1, 2021, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on August 30, 2021, the Company appointed Timothy J. Whall to serve on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective as of August 30, 2021. At the time of the filing of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Mr. Whall's committee assignments.
This Amendment No. 1 to the Initial 8-K is being filed to disclose that, on February 16, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Whall to its Audit Committee, effective as of that date. The Board has determined that Mr. Whall meets the additional independence and financial literacy requirements for service on the Audit Committee.
