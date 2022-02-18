Alarm com : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A







Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 30, 2021





ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)





Delaware 001-37461 26-4247032

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

8281 Greensboro Drive Suite 100 Tysons Virginia 22102 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (877) 389-4033





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share ALRM The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC





Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





(d) Election of New Director





On September 1, 2021, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on August 30, 2021, the Company appointed Timothy J. Whall to serve on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective as of August 30, 2021. At the time of the filing of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Mr. Whall's committee assignments.





This Amendment No. 1 to the Initial 8-K is being filed to disclose that, on February 16, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Whall to its Audit Committee, effective as of that date. The Board has determined that Mr. Whall meets the additional independence and financial literacy requirements for service on the Audit Committee.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Date: February 18, 2022 By: /s/ Steve Valenzuela Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer

