Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRM   US0116421050

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alarm com : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
alrm-20210830


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Amendment No. 1 to
FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 30, 2021

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37461 26-4247032
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
8281 Greensboro Drive Suite 100 Tysons Virginia
22102
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (877) 389-4033

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share ALRM The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

1



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d)Election of New Director

On September 1, 2021, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on August 30, 2021, the Company appointed Timothy J. Whall to serve on the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective as of August 30, 2021. At the time of the filing of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Mr. Whall's committee assignments.

This Amendment No. 1 to the Initial 8-K is being filed to disclose that, on February 16, 2022, the Board appointed Mr. Whall to its Audit Committee, effective as of that date. The Board has determined that Mr. Whall meets the additional independence and financial literacy requirements for service on the Audit Committee.
2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
Date: February 18, 2022
By: /s/ Steve Valenzuela
Steve Valenzuela
Chief Financial Officer
3

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
04:25pALARM COM : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:14pALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/01ALARM COM : Named One of Fortune's Fastest Growing Companies
PU
01/25Alarm.com to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 24, 2022
BU
01/19Barclays Adjusts Alarm.com Holdings' Price Target to $90 From $105, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
01/12EnergyHub and Utility Partners Deliver Massive, Reliable Multi-DER Virtual Power Plants
BU
2021Roth Capital Adjusts Alarm.com Holdings' Price Target to $105 From $120, Maintains Buy ..
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Alarm.com Holdings
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Alarm.com Holdings
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Alarm.com Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 728 M - -
Net income 2021 43,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 506 M 3 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 482
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 70,04 $
Average target price 107,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Timothy P. McAdam Independent Director
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.-17.42%3 506
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.56%2 179 564
SEA LIMITED-38.47%77 351
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.27%77 060
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.53%62 380
SYNOPSYS, INC.-20.40%45 005