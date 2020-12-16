Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.    ALRM

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alarm com : Simplify Your Security with Alarm.com

12/16/2020 | 11:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Are you managing a busy home and a successful career at the same time? So is television host, author and real estate expert Egypt Sherrod, who recently discovered Alarm.com technology.

'I want to keep my family safe,' Egypt says, 'and I know that smart home tech can make life a little simpler too. But I'm not a security expert and I don't have time to do it all myself.'

The solution: a new, professionally installed, fully customized smart home security system. Take a look.


So what's different about Alarm.com technology?

You can start small, or start with it all
'My guy told me we could start small and add more gadgets anytime, or start with a full package,' says Egypt.

'We landed on a video doorbell and a few other cameras, a door lock, garage control, some smart lights, a new thermostat and some sensors for our windows and doors.'

You can manage your home from anywhere
'With the Alarm.com app, I can see when doors open and close, and I can lock or unlock the front door-even close the garage-from anywhere,' Egypt says.

'I can also adjust the temperature and the lights from my phone, so there's no pressure to remember everything when I leave in the morning, and no coming home to a cold and dark house either.'

You can rest easy with total protection
An Alarm.com-powered home isn't just smarter-it's safer too. Every system comes with professional monitoring included, which means that if there's a break-in or fire, you don't need to worry about dialing 911. Your monitoring service will take care of it for you.

Want Alarm.com for your home? It's easy. Click below to get started.

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 04:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
04:01aALARM COM : Simplify Your Security with Alarm.com
PU
12/15ALARM COM : Acquires Gunshot Detection Business Shooter Detection Systems
MT
12/14ALARM COM : Adding Gunshot Detection to Business Security Solutions, Acquires Sh..
BU
12/11ALARM COM : Catch Santa on Your Smart Home Security Camera This Year
PU
12/10ALARM COM : EnergyHub and Enel X Partner to Expand EV Charging | Enel X
AQ
12/09ALARM COM : Keep Your Holiday Gifts in The Right Hands
PU
12/07ALARM COM : PointCentral Becomes First One-Stop Shop for Smart Intercom Solution..
BU
12/04ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/24Significant Insider Selling Continues at Alarm.Com Holdings (ALRM)
MT
11/21INSIDER TRENDS : Alarm.Com Holdings Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 599 M - -
Net income 2020 65,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 67,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 269 M 4 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 361
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 70,43 $
Last Close Price 86,92 $
Spread / Highest target -9,11%
Spread / Average Target -19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.93.88%4 092
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%1 618 929
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.493.77%114 240
SEA LIMITED367.65%95 774
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC102.63%59 235
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%49 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ