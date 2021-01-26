Log in
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALRM)
Alarm com : to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 25, 2021

01/26/2021 | 06:31am EST
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2020 fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

What: Alarm.com 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Conf ID: 5419089
Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (866) 588-3290
International: (262) 558-6169
Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 7:30 p.m. ET on March 4, 2021)
Webcast: http://investors.alarm.com/

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 599 M - -
Net income 2020 65,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 76,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 806 M 4 806 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,80x
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 361
Free-Float 90,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.-5.40%4 806
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.59%1 735 361
SEA LIMITED14.89%116 895
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.16%114 371
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.19%57 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.90%53 149
