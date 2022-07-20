Log in
06:16aAlarm.com to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022
BU
06/22Orro Announces Direct Integration with Alarm.com
CI
06/20Alarm.com Debuts Solar Program for Start of Summer
BU
Alarm.com to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

07/20/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that it will report 2022 second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and individual passcode.

You can also listen to the call via webcast on Alarm.com’s investor relation website. A recorded version will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 839 M - -
Net income 2022 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 101x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 382 M 3 382 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 565
Free-Float 93,9%
Managers and Directors
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Timothy P. McAdam Independent Director
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.-20.38%3 382
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.83%1 941 033
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.12%51 189
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.76%49 487
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.75%48 842
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.79%44 557