Alarm com : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James North American Equites Conference.

Event Details:

Raymond James North American Equites Conference
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Fireside Chat at 9:40 a.m. ET

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 559 M - -
Net income 2020 38,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 79,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 062 M 3 062 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 317
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 67,25 $
Last Close Price 62,54 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen S. Trundle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. McAdam Chairman
Steve Valenzuela Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Martin Chief Technology Officer
Donald E. Clarke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS, INC.45.54%3 062
MICROSOFT CORPORATION43.01%1 719 900
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.572.68%129 116
SEA LIMITED302.29%78 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.21%48 702
SPLUNK INC.49.29%35 522
