Smart Locks to Smarter Security Systems: Twelve Tips from Alarm.com For New Homeowners and Recent Movers

With many homeowners having recently moved, or currently in the process of moving or renovating, there are items for the home planning list beyond appliances and furniture. According to The National Association of Realtors 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, between July 2020 and June 2021, the share of first-time home buyers grew to 34 percent from 31 percent. For seasoned homeowners, or for those signing a mortgage for the first time, Alarm.com has 12 tips to help protect the new home investment.

Connected Home Security System

A smart home security system from Alarm.com offers peace of mind, protection for the entire family, and the ability to stay connected and monitor the home from the app. Whether it’s wireless contact sensors for doors and windows, video cameras with alerts and live streaming, safety devices like connected smoke detectors, or a smart water valve that provides alerts and shut-down measures to protect against freezes, leaks, and bursts—a smart security system protects and manages the entire home.

Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat can make the home more energy-efficient and start saving energy right away. Since it's connected to the security system, a smart thermostat knows exactly when people are home or not—ensuring savings. It also has extra ways to save energy, like adjusting its own temperature if a window is left open while the air conditioning is on.

Smarter Locks

When moving, changing the locks should be at the top of the list, whether it's a new build or a previously owned home. For an easier and safer way to control when workers, babysitters, or dog walkers come and go, install connected smart locks, to let in trusted visitors remotely without needing to hide a spare key. Also, a video doorbell allows homeowners to verify the person at the door by a live video on the Alarm.com app.

New Blinds or Window Treatments

Upgrade the home’s ambiance (and privacy) with window treatments or blinds, especially for bedrooms and other areas that need more privacy. Blinds can also help insulate rooms from drafty windows and keep rooms warmer during winter months.

Fire Extinguisher

It’s a good idea to have several fire extinguishers handy throughout the home, in case of a small fire emergency. Having one of these potentially life-saving devices—and knowing how to use it—could make a huge difference.

Connected Smoke Alarms

Smart, connected alarms work together to alert everyone who may be in different areas of the home. A smart system will also contact the authorities immediately to get help.

First Aid Kit

Pick up a first aid kit before the unpacking or renovations begin in case there are any bumps or bruises along the way.

Tool Kit

It’s a rite of passage for every homeowner to buy a tool kit in order to fix everything on the to-do list around the house. Add one to the shopping checklist.

Flashlights

Don’t wait until the lights go out to buy several flashlights. Remember to keep them in easy-to-find areas of the house in case of a power outage and don’t forget to stock (or charge) the batteries.

Surge Protectors

Keep appliances and electronics plugged in safely with surge protectors. Also, installing smart plugs around the home is another quick and easy way to save energy. Devices like TVs, game consoles, and coffee machines still draw energy even when they’re turned off if they’re plugged in. Smart plugs eliminate waste by cutting the power supply to these devices when they are not in use. Use the Alarm.com app or a voice-activated Scene to schedule them to turn off at night.

Indoor and Outdoor Video Cameras

Think about installing motion-sensor outdoor lights for safety and convenience. Keep an even better eye on the home, inside and out, with connected home video surveillance cameras. Customize video alerts to focus on people, vehicles, animals and know whether it’s a critter or something more serious.

Outdoor Storage Protection

Outdoor space might be a large part of a home or renovation investment and there are ways to keep the lawn mower, grill, or boat safe. Specialized outdoor contact sensors work with a connected home security system to keep free standing structures protected. When attached to a gate or shed door, these rugged sensors send an alert in the event of movement.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally monitored for emergencies and come with proactive intelligence that starts protecting the home and family immediately. For more information, visit https://alarm.com/moving to connect with a service provider in the local area that can customize a plan for the home and family.

