Alarum Technologies : Immediate Report

Alarum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March

31, 2023

The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 16, 2023 - Alarum Technologies Ltd.(Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) ("Alarum" or the "Company"), a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, before the Nasdaq market opens on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 31, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time Toll-freedial-in number: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum at +1-972523044404.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HEREand on the Company's website

at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through April 28, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13737029

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company

operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world's fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service. Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted