TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, is pleased to announce a series of upcoming events aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration within its community, as well as welcoming a distinguished new member to NetNut’s advisory board. In addition, the Company will release its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2024, during the first half of April 2024.



NetNut appointed Mr. Yorai Fainmesser as Strategic Advisory Board Member:

NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mr. Yorai Fainmesser to its Strategic Advisory Board. As a general partner of a leading AI Venture Capital firm, Disruptive AI, and the former (Colonel Ret.) Head of the AI and Data Science intelligence unit 8200 in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), Mr. Fainmesser brings unparalleled expertise in AI strategy and cyber technology. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in R&D at the Intelligence Corps (8200), Mr. Fainmesser will play an important role in guiding NetNut’s strategy for penetrating the data insight industry.

Mr. Fainmesser's extensive experience, underscores his deep commitment to advancing AI technologies. His appointment further solidifies NetNut's position as a leader in leveraging AI-driven insights to drive business growth.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Yorai Fainmesser to our Strategic Advisory Board," said Shachar Daniel “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the data insight industry."

"Joining NetNut as a strategic advisor is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a team at the forefront of innovation in the data insight industry," said Mr. Yorai Fainmesser. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive strategic initiatives and further solidify Netnut's position as a leader in data-driven insights."

Upcoming Events:

Invitation to RE-Analytics Webinar: Revolutionizing Data Insights with NetNut’s Website Unblocker

NetNut's VP of Product, Mr. Eitan Bremler, was invited to present at a prestigious webinar hosted by RE-Analytics, one of the largest global data projects on e-commerce. The webinar, led by RE-Analytics’ Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Mr. Pierluigi Vinciguerra, will feature insights into cutting-edge techniques for navigating anti-bot systems and leveraging advanced data scraping solutions. Mr. Bremler will introduce NetNut's latest disruptive product, the Website Unblocker, set to revolutionize the data scraping methodologies, with its groundbreaking technology and unparalleled functionality.

Secure your spot now and join us for this insightful session on March 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM (EST).

Webinar registration Link: https://netnut.io/lp/website-unblocker-webinar/

CEO Spotlight on Leading Technology Podcast with Dinis Guarda

Alarum's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shachar Daniel, was featured as a guest in the prominent technology podcast of Dinis Guarda. The podcast will delve into Alarum's history, vision, and its pivotal role in the data collection and AI space.

Dinis Guarda is a top influencer and has been listed in global fintech, blockchain, AI and social media industry. His YouTube Podcast Series is a Silver YouTube Channel and has been recognized as a Top 1000 tech YouTube channel worldwide by SocialBlade and Top 1000 YouTube channel in YouTube by SocialBlade.

This exciting opportunity will provide a platform for Alarum’s Chief Executive Officer to share valuable insights, expertise, and vision on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations within the industry. With a deep understanding of the Company's mission and the broader landscape, Alarum’s CEO's participation in this podcast reflects the Company’s commitment to thought leadership and driving meaningful conversations and continuous growth in its industry.

Stay tuned for the podcast release to gain valuable insights to Alarum's vision and contributions to emerging technologies.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions.

The solutions are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions, please visit www.alarum.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of release of its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2024, the participation at future events, the potential of the Website Unblocker to revolutionize data scraping methodologies and the anticipated contribution of the new advisory board appointment to its business development, implementation, and ability to achieve its mission. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

